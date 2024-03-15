Advertisement

After the success of The Favourite and Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone are collaborating again for Kinds of Kindness. This will mark their fourth project together. In a recent development, the indie studio that is distributing the film has revealed its release date.

Kinds of Kindness release date is out

Emma and Yorgos’ fourth collaboration project is set to release on June 21. The film stars Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer. The news of the film’s release comes a few days after Stone won an Oscar for her lead role as Bella Baxter in Yorgos’ Poor Things. The duo has also previously worked together on The Favourite, which landed 10 Oscar nominations.

During a British Film Institute event, Yorgos teased what audiences can expect from Kinds of Kindness. The Poor Things director said, “It’s three different stories, and we’re finishing the edit right now, and I still can’t tell you exactly what it is about,” he said at the time. “But I also wouldn’t want to tell you what I thought the stories are about because it just makes it so small. I try not to even think about it during the process because I’m afraid that it will make my choices more narrow.”

The film will be released against Jeff Nichol's crime drama The Bikeriders, Blake Lively-led romance It Ends with Us, and the June Squibb Sundance comedy Thelma.

More about Kinds of Kindness

This Emma Stone starrer marks Yorgos’ first contemporary film since The Killing of a Sacred Deer which was released in 2017. As of now, nothing has been revealed about the character she will be playing. Stone has earlier spoken about her creative partnership withYorgos. According to a report by Variety, she said, “Yorgos feels like a lot of his process of working with people or putting people in his films has to do with who they are as a person. It’s not just performance-based.”