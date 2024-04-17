Advertisement

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is circling the lead role in the new Jurassic World movie from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. Sources told Deadline that Bailey is in early talks to join the project to be directed by Gareth Edwards and penned by David Koepp. Scarlett Johansson is also expected to star in the film.

What do we know about the new Jurassic World movie?

The movie will be a fresh take, with neither the Jurassic World cast members Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, nor the original trilogy's leading stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill set to return. The studio is eyeing a July 2, 2025 release date for the film. The film will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg through Amblin, and Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce through Kennedy-Marshall.

A still from Jurassic World movie | Image: IMDb

Who else is expected to join the star cast of Jurassic World?

The makers of the new Jurassic World film are in early talks with David Leitch to direct the next film in the billion dollar franchise. As per Deadline, the talks come as Universal Pictures is very high on Leitch's upcoming film The Fall Guy starring Oscar nominees Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, which opens May 3. Leitch will be the biggest director to join the franchise since Steven Spielberg directed the first two instalments based on the Michael Crichton bestseller. Crichton worked on that first script with Koepp, who's back.

What's next for Jonathan Bailey?

Jonathan Bailey is coming off an acclaimed performance in the Showtime series Fellow Travelers and is set to star in Universal's anticipated film adaptation of the stage production Wicked. The actor will also reprise his role of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the third season of Netflix's period romance series Bridgerton.

(With inputs from PTI)