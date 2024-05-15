Advertisement

Several crew members on Francis Ford Coppola's Cannes-bound Megalopolis have alleged that the veteran filmmaker tried to "kiss some of the topless female extras and make the team wait for hours and hours without filming anything." The allegations, reported by The Guardian newspaper, come days before the film, fronted by Adam Driver, receives its world premiere at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival in the Competition segment.

Francis Ford Coppola accused of sexual harassment

Multiple sources confirmed that Coppola, best known for The Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now, was old school in his behaviour toward women. "He allegedly pulled women to sit on his lap, for example. And during one bacchanalian nightclub scene being shot for the film, witnesses say, Coppola came on to the set and tried to kiss some of the topless and scantily clad female extras. He apparently claimed he was trying to get them in the mood," the report read.

Crew members told The Guardian that Coppola would spend the time away on set and keep the team waiting for hours. Another member added, "This sounds crazy to say, but there were times when we were all standing around going: Has this guy ever made a movie before?”

Megalopolis producer reacts to mismanagement and harassment claims

These allegations were countered by Darren Demetre, an executive co-producer on Megalopolis, which is Coppola's self-financed passion project. He told the UK-based publication the filmmaker, 84, gave "hugs and kisses'" to the cast and background players but no one ever complained to him about it.

On allegations of mismanagement, Demetre -- who has worked with the filmmaker for 35 years -- said Coppola "successfully" mounted a big-budget independent film like Megalopolis."

"Francis successfully produced and directed an enormous independent film, making all the difficult decisions to ensure it was delivered on time and on budget while remaining true to his creative vision," he said.

