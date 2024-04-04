Advertisement

Reacher and Fast X star Alan Ritchson dropped some truth bombs about showbiz in his latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The actor started his career with modelling and likened the profession to "legalised sex trafficking". He revealed that he faced sexual assault several times during his modelling days. He also spoke about his attempted suicide in 2019.

Here are some major revelations made by the Hollywood actor in his interview.

File photo of Alan Ritchson | Image: Alan Ritchson/Instagram

Alan Ritchson reveals why she quit modelling

Ritchson recalled the time he was sent to meet a well-known photographer in a hotel room “to do nudes with the promise that if I did the shoot, he would offer me a very lucrative campaign for a magazine and a clothing line." "I was sexually assaulted by this guy,” Ritchson shared. He quit modelling right after.

Ritchson recalls being touched "inappropriately" by Mario Testino

The actor also recounted a specific incident with fashion photographer Mario Testino. Ritchson claimed that Testino touched him inappropriately when seated next to each other at a Paris Fashion Week dinner in 2014. “He wouldn’t keep his hands off me,” Ritchson said in the interview with THR.

Ritchson on attempted suicide

Transitioning to acting, Ritchson faced further obstacles. He recalled a suicide attempt in 2019 prompted by business troubles. He credited the vision of his children for saving him from dying.

Ritchson recalls bipolar and ADHD diagnosis

Soon after his attempted suicide, Ritchson said that he was diagnosed with bioplar disorder. He said that he was 36 at the time. At 40, he was also diagnosed with Attention-Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). He is receiving therapy for his mental health.

