×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

Alec Baldwin Accused Of Crafting False Narrative In Fatal Shooting Incident Of Rust Cinematographer

Prosecutor's allegations shed light on Baldwin's conduct on the set, painting a picture of a man "who has absolutely no control of his own emotions".

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin | Image:AP News
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A storm brews around the forthcoming trial of actor Alec Baldwin, who stands accused of involuntary manslaughter in the tragic shooting incident on the set of Rust. Prosecutors are sharpening their arguments, contending that Baldwin's inability to control his emotions and his alleged dishonesty in the aftermath of the shooting contributed to the fatal outcome, reported Variety.

A photo from Rust set in Santa Fe where fatal shooting happened | Image: AP

Allegations against Alec Baldwin's behaviour on Rust set

In a 32-page filing made public by prosecutor Kari Morrissey, detailed allegations shed light on Baldwin's conduct on the set and his subsequent actions, painting a picture of a man "who has absolutely no control of his own emotions."

A photo from Rust set in Santa Fe where fatal shooting happened | Image: AP

According to Morrissey's statement as obtained by Variety, witnesses have attested to Baldwin's erratic behaviour, including screaming and cursing, which she claims contributed to safety lapses on set. Furthermore, Morrissey asserted that Baldwin's post-incident narrative was crafted to deflect responsibility, accusing him of "shamelessly lying" and continuously changing his story.

Advertisement

She also pointed out discrepancies between Baldwin's initial statements and later claims, suggesting a deliberate attempt to shift blame onto others, including the victim, Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin's defence team puts forth counter narrative

Baldwin's defence team has vigorously contested these allegations, filing motions to dismiss the indictment and alleging prosecutorial abuses. However, Morrissey rebuts these claims, asserting that the defence has engaged in "countless lies and manipulation". The case has seen several twists and turns, including the dropping and reinstating of charges against Baldwin.

File photo of Alec Baldwin | Image: AP

Additionally, Morrissey claimed that Baldwin was planning a documentary about Hutchins and pressuring key witnesses to participate, which led to the rescinding of a plea offer and the decision to take the case to a grand jury.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Reserves of India

Tiger Reserves Of India

a few seconds ago
MI vs RCB

IPL, MI vs RCB Preview

a minute ago
Big setback for Mamata govt: Kolkata HC orders CBI probe

Sandeshkhali Update

3 minutes ago
Vishnu Vishal and Soori

Vishnu Vishal-Soori Feud

3 minutes ago
Ice for beauty routine

Ice Facial For Skincare

5 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh downs Abasov

5 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Row: How an Indian Island Went to Sri Lanka | Timeline of Events

Congress on Katchatheevu

5 minutes ago
Karim Benzema signed for Al Ittihad

Never received a red card

6 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Hong Kong's first BTC ETF

6 minutes ago
Nandi Statue Vandalised by Miscreants At Karnataka's Kalaburagi Temple, Case Lodged

Nandi Statue Vandalised

8 minutes ago
Forex news

Dollar strengthens

12 minutes ago
Mamata Wants to Save Those Behind Bomb Blast: Amit Shah | LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

14 minutes ago
Marcelino Abad

news

15 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

15 minutes ago
Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri's post

18 minutes ago
IQE profit forecast

IQE Forecast

20 minutes ago
Tesla autopilot update

Tesla's India plant

23 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton's move slammed

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News14 hours ago

  3. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World15 hours ago

  5. Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo