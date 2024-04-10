Advertisement

A storm brews around the forthcoming trial of actor Alec Baldwin, who stands accused of involuntary manslaughter in the tragic shooting incident on the set of Rust. Prosecutors are sharpening their arguments, contending that Baldwin's inability to control his emotions and his alleged dishonesty in the aftermath of the shooting contributed to the fatal outcome, reported Variety.

A photo from Rust set in Santa Fe where fatal shooting happened | Image: AP

Allegations against Alec Baldwin's behaviour on Rust set

In a 32-page filing made public by prosecutor Kari Morrissey, detailed allegations shed light on Baldwin's conduct on the set and his subsequent actions, painting a picture of a man "who has absolutely no control of his own emotions."

A photo from Rust set in Santa Fe where fatal shooting happened | Image: AP

According to Morrissey's statement as obtained by Variety, witnesses have attested to Baldwin's erratic behaviour, including screaming and cursing, which she claims contributed to safety lapses on set. Furthermore, Morrissey asserted that Baldwin's post-incident narrative was crafted to deflect responsibility, accusing him of "shamelessly lying" and continuously changing his story.

Advertisement

She also pointed out discrepancies between Baldwin's initial statements and later claims, suggesting a deliberate attempt to shift blame onto others, including the victim, Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin's defence team puts forth counter narrative

Baldwin's defence team has vigorously contested these allegations, filing motions to dismiss the indictment and alleging prosecutorial abuses. However, Morrissey rebuts these claims, asserting that the defence has engaged in "countless lies and manipulation". The case has seen several twists and turns, including the dropping and reinstating of charges against Baldwin.

File photo of Alec Baldwin | Image: AP

Additionally, Morrissey claimed that Baldwin was planning a documentary about Hutchins and pressuring key witnesses to participate, which led to the rescinding of a plea offer and the decision to take the case to a grand jury.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)