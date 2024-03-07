Advertisement

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot fatally on the sets of film Rust. The circumstances surrounding the shooting have been under the scrutiny of courts ever since. Actor Alec Baldwin, who was also a co-producer for the Western film, was the one who pulled the trigger and will be facing trial in July for the same. Also held accountable for the tragedy, is Rust's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who has now been found guilty.

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed found guilty in Halyna Hutchins' death



Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had been on trial for her role in Halyna Hutchins' passing. The courts have now found the armorer, guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Gutierrez-Reed was responsible of making sure that all firearms present on set, were safe to use and contained no live rounds. An evident oversight in this regard, is what led to the loss of Hutchins' life.

The trial saw prosecutor Kari Morrissey state, “She (Gutierrez-Reed) was negligent, she was careless, she was thoughtless.” The prosecution further alleged how the armorer's behaviour on set had been "sloppy", citing several instances of her leaving ammunition unattended and disorganized. Prosecutor Jason Lewis' opening statement saw him allege, "We believe that it was the negligent acts and failures of the defendant, Ms. Gutierrez, that resulted in both the acts that contributed to Ms. Hutchins’ death and to the live rounds being brought on to the set." Hannah Gutierrez-Reed faces 18 months of imprisonment with a fine of $5000.

Alec Baldwin will soon go on trial



While Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's negligence may have led to a live round ending up on the Colt.45 revolver being handled by Alec Baldwin, it was ultimately the actor who actually pulled the trigger. He will be facing trial for the same in July and has plead not guilty to the charges.

During a rehearsal on October 21, 2021, Alec Baldwin picked up the revolver in question, aiming it at Halyna Hutchins. The revolver however, which was supposed to carry false bullets, carried at least one live round which proved fatal for Hutchins. also injuring Joel Souza. One of the defense's arguments alleged, "It was not in the script for Mr. Baldwin to point the weapon. She didn't know that Mr. Baldwin was going to do that. Ms. Gutierrez didn't point that weapon."

