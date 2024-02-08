Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 08:16 IST

Alec Musser, All My Children And Grown Ups Star, Dies At 50

Alec Musser's fiancee Paige Press shared her eternal love for the late actor and conveyed the profound impact his death had on her.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Alec Musser
Alec Musser file photo | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Alec Musser, best known for his roles in All My Children and the 2010 Adam Sandler comedy Grown Ups, has died. The news of the actor's passing was confirmed by his fiancee, Paige Press. He was 50.

Paige Press pays emotional tribute to Alec Musser

Paige Press shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram. Expressing her grief, Press posted pictures of Alec Musser, describing him as "the love of my life." She shared her eternal love for him and conveyed the profound impact his death had on her. The caption read, "RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken. I am never taking off my ring.”

(Screenshots of Paige Press | Image: Paige Press/Instagram)
(Screenshots of Paige Press | Image: Paige Press/Instagram)

Adam Sandler, Musser's co-star in Grown Ups, took to social media to express his grief and pay tribute to the late actor. Sandler described Musser as a "wonderful, funny, good man" and expressed disbelief at his untimely departure.

Advertisement

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of him and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person,” Sandler wrote.

What do we know about Alec Musser?

Born in New York, Alec Musser later pursued his education at the University of San Diego. His journey to stardom took a notable turn when he won the role of Del Henry on the ABC soap opera "All My Children in July 2005. His victory was preceded by a triumph on the reality show I Wanna Be a Soap Star, where he secured the second-season title.

Advertisement

Musser's portrayal of Del Henry spanned from 2005 to 2007, accumulating credits in 43 episodes. While making waves in the soap opera world, Musser expanded his repertoire by venturing into films. Notably, he played the character referred to as the Water Park Stud in Adam Sandler's 2010 comedy Grown Ups. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 08:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement