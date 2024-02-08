Advertisement

Alec Musser, best known for his roles in All My Children and the 2010 Adam Sandler comedy Grown Ups, has died. The news of the actor's passing was confirmed by his fiancee, Paige Press. He was 50.

Paige Press pays emotional tribute to Alec Musser

Paige Press shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram. Expressing her grief, Press posted pictures of Alec Musser, describing him as "the love of my life." She shared her eternal love for him and conveyed the profound impact his death had on her. The caption read, "RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken. I am never taking off my ring.”

(Screenshots of Paige Press | Image: Paige Press/Instagram)

Adam Sandler, Musser's co-star in Grown Ups, took to social media to express his grief and pay tribute to the late actor. Sandler described Musser as a "wonderful, funny, good man" and expressed disbelief at his untimely departure.

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of him and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person,” Sandler wrote.

I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person. pic.twitter.com/aBDEDvsq6N — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 14, 2024

What do we know about Alec Musser?

Born in New York, Alec Musser later pursued his education at the University of San Diego. His journey to stardom took a notable turn when he won the role of Del Henry on the ABC soap opera "All My Children in July 2005. His victory was preceded by a triumph on the reality show I Wanna Be a Soap Star, where he secured the second-season title.

Musser's portrayal of Del Henry spanned from 2005 to 2007, accumulating credits in 43 episodes. While making waves in the soap opera world, Musser expanded his repertoire by venturing into films. Notably, he played the character referred to as the Water Park Stud in Adam Sandler's 2010 comedy Grown Ups.

