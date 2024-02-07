Updated January 17th, 2024 at 08:29 IST
Alec Musser Death: All My Children And Grown Ups Actor's Cause Of Death Revealed
Alec Musser died at the age of 50 on Friday. While his family did not disclose the cause of his death, it has now been revealed that he died by suicide.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Alec Musser, known for his roles in Desperate Housewives and All My Children, died at the age of 50 on Friday. The news was first confirmed by his fiancée, Paige Press, reported PEOPLE. While the initial announcement did not disclose the cause of Musser's death, it was later revealed by The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office that the actor died by suicide. The tragic incident involved a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the chest, as reported by PEOPLE.
Alec Musser's fiance confirms actor's death
Alec Musser's fiancée, Paige Press, discovered him lifeless on the bathroom floor at their California home in Del Mar. The shocking incident unfolded on Saturday morning when Paige, having gone to bed the night before, found Musser in a distressing state. The authorities were promptly contacted, but tragically, their intervention came too late, reported PEOPLE.
Advertisement
Paige Press took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to express her grief, posting a heartfelt message alongside a series of images featuring her and Musser. "RIP to the love of my life. My heart is so broken. Today is the worst day of my life," she wrote, vowing never to remove her engagement ring. Paige described Musser as the "best fiancé I could have ever asked for."
Advertisement
What happened to Alec Musser?
The heartbreaking sequence of events began with Paige finding Musser "slumped forward on the bathroom floor" on Saturday morning, with a shotgun nearby. Despite her immediate call to 911, Musser was confirmed dead at the scene when authorities arrived. The official cause of death was listed as suicide, reported PEOPLE.
Days before the official announcement, Musser's death had been confirmed to TMZ by his uncle, Robert. The subsequent revelation of the nature of Musser's passing has added another layer of shock to the already devastating news.
Advertisement
Published January 17th, 2024 at 08:29 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
PSG vs Brest Live Streaming detailsSports 13 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.