Advertisement

Alec Musser, known for his roles in Desperate Housewives and All My Children, died at the age of 50 on Friday. The news was first confirmed by his fiancée, Paige Press, reported PEOPLE. While the initial announcement did not disclose the cause of Musser's death, it was later revealed by The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office that the actor died by suicide. The tragic incident involved a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the chest, as reported by PEOPLE.

A file photo of Alec Musser | Image: FanPage/X

Alec Musser's fiance confirms actor's death

Alec Musser's fiancée, Paige Press, discovered him lifeless on the bathroom floor at their California home in Del Mar. The shocking incident unfolded on Saturday morning when Paige, having gone to bed the night before, found Musser in a distressing state. The authorities were promptly contacted, but tragically, their intervention came too late, reported PEOPLE.

Advertisement

A file photo of Alec Musser | Image: FanPage/X

Paige Press took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to express her grief, posting a heartfelt message alongside a series of images featuring her and Musser. "RIP to the love of my life. My heart is so broken. Today is the worst day of my life," she wrote, vowing never to remove her engagement ring. Paige described Musser as the "best fiancé I could have ever asked for."

Advertisement

A file photo of Alec Musser | Image: FanPage/X

What happened to Alec Musser?

The heartbreaking sequence of events began with Paige finding Musser "slumped forward on the bathroom floor" on Saturday morning, with a shotgun nearby. Despite her immediate call to 911, Musser was confirmed dead at the scene when authorities arrived. The official cause of death was listed as suicide, reported PEOPLE.

Days before the official announcement, Musser's death had been confirmed to TMZ by his uncle, Robert. The subsequent revelation of the nature of Musser's passing has added another layer of shock to the already devastating news.