Ali Fazal To Collaboarate With Fleabag Fame Phoebe Waller-Bridge In A Film By Oscar Winning Director
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Indian actor Ali Fazal will be seen starring alongside Hollywood star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the upcoming film “Rule Breakers”. He called the actress a powerhouse of talent and that her addition has lifted the film to greater heights.
