Published 12:23 IST, November 12th 2024

Ali Fazal To Collaboarate With Fleabag Fame Phoebe Waller-Bridge In A Film By Oscar Winning Director

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Indian actor Ali Fazal will be seen starring alongside Hollywood star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the upcoming film “Rule Breakers”. He called the actress a powerhouse of talent and that her addition has lifted the film to greater heights.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
12:23 IST, November 12th 2024