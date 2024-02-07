Advertisement

The Charmed controversy appears to be as alive as it was at the turn of the century. A December 2023 episode of Shannen Doherty's podcast, Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty, featured Holly Marie Combs. The episode saw the two stoke the can of worms surrounding Doherty's unceremonious exit from the show. Alyssa Milano, the bona fide face of Charmed, has now reacted to the resurfaced allegations and controversy.

Alyssa Milano breaks her silence on allegations of having Shannen Doherty fired from Charmed



Alyssa Milano took to her Instagram handle to share an elaborate train of thought, addressing the resurfaced Charmed controversy. Milano's primary point appeared to convey how why the show could not just be remembered and celebrated for all that it was, as opposed to being defined by a toxic lineup of events, the impact of which appears to still be persisting to this day.

Excerpts from her lengthy caption read, "...I’m the most sad for the fans. I am the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day almost a quarter of a century later still happening...I’m sad that people can’t move past it. I’m sad that we all can’t just celebrate the success of a show that meant so much to all of us...I even don't know if I could put myself out there any more than I already have to try to fix it."

What did Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs discuss on the podcast episode?



Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs revisited the circumstances of the former's exit from Charmed, during a December 2023 episode of Doherty's podcast, Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty. Combs recalls a conversation she allegedly had with Charmed producer Jonathan Levine as per which the production felt backed into a corner with Alyssa reportedly threatening to press hostile workplace environment charges as she pressed them to pick between her and Doherty.

Responding to this, Doherty said, "I lived a year after that sort of replaying everything in my brain and really trying to find those moments. I don't ever remember being mean to her on set." Charmed is available for streaming on Peacock.