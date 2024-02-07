Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Alyssa Milano Got Shannen Doherty Fired From Charmed? Actress Breaks Silence

Alyssa Milano starred along side Shannen Doherty in fantasy drama Charmed (1998-2006). Milano recently discussed Doherty's unceremonious exit from the show.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shanne Doherty and Alyssa Milano
Shanne Doherty and Alyssa Milano | Image:Everrett Collection
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Charmed controversy appears to be as alive as it was at the turn of the century. A December 2023 episode of Shannen Doherty's podcast, Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty, featured Holly Marie Combs. The episode saw the two stoke the can of worms surrounding Doherty's unceremonious exit from the show. Alyssa Milano, the bona fide face of Charmed, has now reacted to the resurfaced allegations and controversy.

Advertisement

Alyssa Milano breaks her silence on allegations of having Shannen Doherty fired from Charmed


Alyssa Milano took to her Instagram handle to share an elaborate train of thought, addressing the resurfaced Charmed controversy. Milano's primary point appeared to convey how why the show could not just be remembered and celebrated for all that it was, as opposed to being defined by a toxic lineup of events, the impact of which appears to still be persisting to this day. 

Advertisement


Excerpts from her lengthy caption read, "...I’m the most sad for the fans. I am the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day almost a quarter of a century later still happening...I’m sad that people can’t move past it. I’m sad that we all can’t just celebrate the success of a show that meant so much to all of us...I even don't know if I could put myself out there any more than I already have to try to fix it."

Advertisement

What did Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs discuss on the podcast episode?


Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs revisited the circumstances of the former's exit from Charmed, during a December 2023 episode of Doherty's podcast, Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty. Combs recalls a conversation she allegedly had with Charmed producer Jonathan Levine as per which the production felt backed into a corner with Alyssa reportedly threatening to press hostile workplace environment charges as she pressed them to pick between her and Doherty.

Advertisement


Responding to this, Doherty said, "I lived a year after that sort of replaying everything in my brain and really trying to find those moments. I don't ever remember being mean to her on set." Charmed is available for streaming on Peacock. 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement