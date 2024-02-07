Advertisement

Jeffrey Wright earned his first Oscars nomination for Best Actor owing to his impressive performance in the comedy-drama American Fiction. The film also received nominations for Best Picture, Supporting Actor, Original Score and Adapted Screenplay. Now, expressing his happiness on receiving his first nom, the actor credited his late mother for introducing him to the world of theatre.

Jeffrey Wright reacts to Oscar nomination

Speaking to the New York Times, the actor revealed watching the Oscars 2024 nominations on the phone he would have damaged the TV if the news were different. He added, "One never knows. I’m really proud of this film and the work that all of us put into it. We thought while we were making it that we might be onto something good and something interesting and topical, but also buoyant. We thought we might be making a special film, and it seems that audiences who have taken it in have appreciated the story in the ways that we did."

Reflecting on the importance of Oscar nominations, the actor said that they are "little guys" and made this film in 25 days. He added, "So it shines light on our film that ideally will lead audiences to it in greater numbers. And that’s why we make these things. We make them so that people will be intrigued by them and moved by them.”

On being nominated, the actor got emotional and credited his late mother for the success. He said, "The first person I acknowledged was my mom; there’s a picture of her just there… she and I had a moment.”

The first person I acknowledged was my mom: Jeffrey Wright

During an interview with Extratv, the actor said that the first person he acknowledged was his mother. “My mom passed a little over a year before I got the script for this, and when [my son] saw the film, he said 'You know, I see a lot of myself in that character you played, but it's also a beautiful homage to Grandma.' She was the first that I spoke with this morning."