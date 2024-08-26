sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 16:07 IST, August 26th 2024

Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick Wedding: Inside Couple's Sundowner Party On Cruise Off The Coast Of Italy

Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick Wedding: The couple got married in a dreamy ceremony on August 25 on the Amalfi coast in Italy. Inside pics from the day are now viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick
Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick | Image: Vogue India/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:07 IST, August 26th 2024