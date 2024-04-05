×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt Of Physical Abuse Before 2016 Plane Incident In New Court Filing

Amid the ongoing divorce case, Angelina Jolie has presented fresh documents revealing Brad Pitt physically abused her before the 2016 plane incident.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Angelina Jolie
A file photo of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Angelina Jolie's legal team has filed new court documents accusing her former husband Brad Pitt of a disturbing pattern of abuse. The documents claim that Pitt’s physical abuse toward her “started well before” the 2016 plane incident that led her to file for divorce. The claims are as per documents obtained by Page Six. This has come amid the former couple's ongoing legal divorce battle over shared ownership of a French winery. 

Angelina Jolie details Brad Pitt's pre-2016 abuse

The actress’ legal team made the claims in an attempt to release communications that would prove that Pitt refused to allow his ex-wife to sell her portion of their Chateau Miraval French winery unless she signed an “onerous” and “expansive” NDA. “While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him,” the document reads.

 

(A file photo of Angelina and Brad | Image: Instagram)

 

According to the filing, the NDA, Pitt reportedly asked Jolie, that she would cover his “personal misconduct, whether related to Miraval or not,” in an attempt to prevent her from speaking on his alleged abuse.

Advertisement

Her lawyers also claimed that Pitt wanted her to “contractually bind herself” to silence after he discovered in 2021 that she submitted a sealed filing, consisting of “emails, summaries of the family’s expected testimony and other evidence” to help settle their child custody dispute.

 

(A file photo of Angelina and Brad | Image: Instagram)

 

At the time, Pitt agreed to purchase Jolie’s shares of the French winery but backed out as he feared his ex’s sealed documents “could eventually become public,” the documents continue.

Advertisement

“Pitt refused to purchase Jolie’s interest when she would not be silenced by his NDA,” Jolie’s attorney Paul Murphy said in a statement.

“By refusing to buy her interest but then suing her, Pitt put directly at issue why that NDA was so important to him and what he hoped it would bury: his abuse of Jolie and their family,” he continued, referencing Pitt’s 2022 lawsuit against Jolie for selling her shares of the winery to another party.

Advertisement

 

(A file photo of Angelina and Brad | Image: Instagram)

 

The documents also claim that Jolie “never pressed charges” against her “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” co-star because “she believed the best course was for Pitt to accept responsibility and help the family recover from the post-traumatic stress he caused.”

Angelina Jolie is trying to distract from legal losses, claims a source close to Brad Pitt

A source familiar with Pitt said that Jolie “continually tries to distract from legal losses by offering irrelevant or inaccurate information” in further court filings.” The source added, “There’s a pattern that every time she loses, she continues to come back to this… there’s nothing new here."

Aside from their vineyard, Jolie and Pitt are also fighting over the custody of their children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Advertisement

With IANS Inputs

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

SC comes down hard on Patanjali

Ayurveda product market

a few seconds ago
RBI e-rupee expansion

RBI to expand e-Rupee

a minute ago
Amala Paul

Amala's Baby Shower

3 minutes ago
Massive fire breaks out in a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area;

Fire

6 minutes ago
Marico Q4 revenue

Marico revenue growth

9 minutes ago
Republic

RBI MPC meeting

10 minutes ago
Byju's loan breach

Byju's crisis

12 minutes ago
Dead body

Somali Man Kills GF

13 minutes ago
Shoma Sen

Shoma Kanti Sen

25 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

27 minutes ago
Indian Men's Hockey Team

India vs Australia

29 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD Photos

31 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's career hattrick

35 minutes ago
Pat Cummins and MS Dhoni

Pat Cummins on Dhoni

44 minutes ago
CSK vs SRH in Hyderabad in IPL 2024

IPL 2024: SRH vs CSK

44 minutes ago
Representative

Commercial access talks

an hour ago
United States: The Fed's decision to maintain its key rate at 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent and the announcement of officials' unexpectedly dovish forecasts for 2024, projecting 75 basis points of cuts

US Extends Work Permit

an hour ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Ethnicwear

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World17 hours ago

  4. Vistara Cancels Flights Yet Again, Sources Claim Situation Improving

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Congress Releases Another List of Lok Sabha Candidates For Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo