The Anne Hathaway led Idea of You is slowly inching towards its summer release. The film will feature the love story between an older woman and a younger man with Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine playing the respective roles. The latter recently shared an interesting tidbit about the film.

Idea of You has a BTS connect



In an interview with E! News, Nicholas Galitzine opened up about how South Korean boy band BTS actually forms an integral part in terms of references, when it comes to the conceptualisation of his character. The actor specifically mentioned BTS-inspired choreography as one reference to look out for coupled with some other potential Easter eggs.

Nicholas Galitzine reveals BTS was used as reference for choreography in The Idea of You. pic.twitter.com/gfsV1mAOST — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) March 20, 2024



He said, "It’s funny just because it’s become this thing in of itself. We have tried to distance ourselves from that, and I think Hayes is such a wonderful character in of himself. There were so many amazing references we used, BTS for a lot of the choreography, which was really great. There’s so many references out there."

Is Idea of You inspired from a Harry Styles fan fiction?



Ever since the release of the official trailer for Idea of You, the internet has been rife with speculations about the film possibly being based on the reported relationship between singer Harry Styles and actor-director Olivia Wilde. Reacting to the same in a conversation with E! News at the SXSW premiere of the film, Anne Hathaway said, "No! Everyone needs to chill. Sorry, I probably shouldn't be that reactive about it. I just think no."

The film is directly inspired from a 2017 book penned by Robinne Lee. Lee too, in a previous interaction with BuzzFeed refuted the internet conspiracies. She said, "This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles. It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole." Idea of You will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting May 2.