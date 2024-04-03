×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 18:19 IST

Anya Taylor-Joy Confirms Marriage With Boyfriend Malcolm McRae On Their Second Anniversary

Anya Taylor-Joy confirmed the news of her marriage in a post on Instagram, sharing a slide of photos in which she is seen in a wedding dress.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Anya Taylor-Joy had secretly tied the knot with her musician-boyfriend, Malcolm McRae, two years ago, the Hollywood star has revealed. The actress confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, sharing a slide of photos in which she is seen in a wedding dress, walking with a bouquet of flowers and veil stretching beside her.

Anya Taylor-Joy shares wedding photos

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anya shared her wedding photos on her second anniversary on April 1. The caption of the post read, “Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second (first) anniversary my love...you're the coolest. N.B Yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat."

 

McRae, 29, who appeared in the musical drama series Daisy Jones and the Six, also celebrated the couple's anniversary in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two-year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful," he wrote. Taylor-Joy and McRae began dating in 2021 after meeting at the premiere of her critically acclaimed series The Queen's Gambit.

What’s next for Anya Taylor-Joy? 

Taylor-Joy is currently awaiting the release of her latest movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which will have its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Also starring Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, the movie will be released in May this year.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 18:19 IST

