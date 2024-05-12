Advertisement

Anya Taylor-Joy is currently gearing up for the release of her next big banner project, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Set to his theatres later in the month of May, the film, which also stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hardy and Nicholas Hoult, among others, really tested The Queen's Gambit alum's boundaries - something the actress revealed, she was quite literally looking to do.

Anya Taylor-Joy's 'arduous' experience



In a recent chat with AP, Anya Taylor-Joy animatedly described her enthralling experience, filming for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Though she described the whole haul as "arduous" she also quipped that had that not been her takeaway from shooting the film, she would have felt "cheated". She said, "I knew that I wanted something that was going to test me in every way, shape or form and I got that experience. I think anybody that is attracted to making a Mad Max movie, if it is not arduous in some way, I personally would feel cheated."

Doubling down on her perspective shared on the experience, the actress added, "Like that's not what you go to the Wasteland to do. You go to the Wasteland to work hard and to hopefully attempt the impossible."

Anya Taylor-Joy spills the beans on a keynote action sequence from Furiosa



The same interaction, also saw Anya open up about a particular action sequence in the George Miller directorial, which took a staggering 78 days to film. Upon seeing the final cut of the same, all Taylor-Joy recalled feeling, was exhilaration.

She said, "78 days bud, 78 days. Actually, someone earlier today, showed me a video of myself from B-roll of the day that we finished and my level of excitement is like through the roof. I'm handing everybody a single row, like we did it piece by piece, second by second, section by section." Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, will release in theatres on May 23.