Updated April 7th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

At 88, Is Woody Allen Considering Retirement? Director Reveals

Woody Allen said that he still has many ideas for films but obtaining financial support for his work is getting difficult and tiresome for him.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Woody Allen
Woody Allen | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Legendary filmmaker Woody Allen is unsure about making his next film. The 88-year-old filmmaker has helmed his 50th feature film in the form of the French erotic thriller Coup de Chance. However, he is unsure whether it will be his last project as he still has lots of ideas but finds trying to obtain financial support for his work tiresome. 

Woody Allen on his potential retirement 

Allen, who was accused of sexual abuse by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, stopped getting financial support in Hollywood after the news went public. After this, the director turned to France and continued his work there. 

 

He told Airmail, "I'm on the fence. I don't want to have to go out to raise money. I find that a pain in the neck. But if someone shows up and calls in and says we want to back the film, then I would seriously consider it. I would probably not have the willpower to say no because I have so many ideas.”

Woody Allen on film business

As per Female First UK, the veteran director, whose career has spanned over six decades and includes films such as Annie Hall and Hannah and Her Sisters, explained that the delay to the release of Coup de Chance has left him disillusioned with the movie industry.

 

Allen said that it doesn't matter to him whether it gets distributed in the US or not. He said, “Once I make it, I don't follow it anymore. Distribution is no longer what it was. Now, the distribution is two weeks in a cinema. The whole business has changed, and not in an appealing way. All the romance of filmmaking is gone.”

Allen, who has insisted there is "no merit" to sexual abuse allegations had a defiant answer when asked about being "cancelled" by society. He explained, "Someone asked me about cancel culture and I said If you’re going to be cancelled, this is the culture that you want to be cancelled from. Because who wants to be part of this culture?”

(with inputs from IANS)

Published April 7th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

