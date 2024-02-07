Austin Butler Needed A Dialect Coach To Get Rid Of Elvis' Accent Ahead Of Masters of the Air Shoot

Advertisement

Actor Austin Butler said it took him a while not to use his Elvis voice when talking and hence he ended up hiring a dialect coach. On Wednesday’s The Late Show, Austin talked to host Stephen Colbert about the difficulty of shaking the accent when it came time to film his next project, the World War II miniseries Masters of the Air.

How Austin Butler ditched his Elvis accent

“It was a lot,” Austin, who featured in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, said, reports deadline.com. “I was just trying to remember who I was. I was trying to remember what I liked to do. All I thought about was Elvis for three years." He added, “I had a dialect coach just to help me not sound like Elvis in that film.” Austin immersed himself in Elvis’s voice archives. “I’d hear him say a certain word and I would clip just that bit out so I knew how he said that word. I created my own archive of how he said every word and every diphthong, and the way that he used musicality in his voice, he said.

Austin’s Elvis performance won him a Golden Globe and earned him an Oscar nomination.

Austin Butler to be seen in Dune 2

Austin has joined the cast of Dune 2, alongside Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken. The film also stars Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet. He plays the villain Feyd-Rautha in the film. Feyd-Rautha was previously played by Sting in David Lynch’s 1984 film adaptation.

Feyd-Rautha is the evil nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and the brother of the sadistic Glossu Rabban, played by Dave Bautista in Villeneuve’s film franchise. The two brothers are in competition to become the Harkonnen family’s successor on the planet Arrakis, according to Variety.

The film will release on March 15.