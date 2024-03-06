Advertisement

After their successful collaboration in three previous instalments of the action-packed Bad Boys movie series, Hollywood stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are set to team up once again for Bad Boys 4. Smith took to Instagram on Monday to share a sneak peek from the movie, showcasing the dynamic duo reprising their roles as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

Bad Boys 4 shoot wrapped up

In the image, the longtime pals and police partners are seen fist-bumping against the backdrop of a Ferris wheel. Confirming the completion of filming, Smith wrote in the caption, "WRAPPED! Nothin’ but Magic every time I’m with my guy. See y’all June 7 for [Bad Boys 4]!"

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who also helmed the third instalment, Bad Boys for Life, the fourth movie is yet to receive an official title. The screenplay for the new instalment is penned by Chris Bremner.

What do we know about the cast of Bad Boys 4?

Jacob Scipio, who portrayed the son of Will Smith's character in Bad Boys for Life is set to reprise his role in the fourth part. Joining them from the previous movie are Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, and DJ Khaled. Tasha Smith steps into the role of Theresa Burnett, previously played by Theresa Randle. New faces joining the cast are Rhea Seehorn, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, and Joyner Lucas.

With nearly three decades since its inception with the original Bad Boys movie in 1995, the franchise has entertained audiences with its thrilling action and comedic chemistry between Smith and Lawrence. The sequels, Bad Boys II in 2003 and Bad Boys for Life in 2020, continued the adventures of Lowrey and Burnett, exploring various facets of their crime-fighting escapades.

While plot details for Bad Boys 4 remain under wraps, the directors have teased that it will feature "way more comedy" than its predecessors.