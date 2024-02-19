Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

BAFTA Condemns Prankster Who Crashed Oppenheimer Best Film Speech: We Are Taking This Very Seriously

The recently concluded BAFTAs featured an unparliamentary moment with producer Emma Thomas' speech for best film being hijacked by a prankster.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Oppenheimer at BAFTAs
Oppenheimer at BAFTAs | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The 77th British Academy of Film and Television Arts, held in Southbank London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 18, saw awards season frontrunner Oppenheimer emerge victorious in seven of the thirteen categories it was nominated in. The Best Film award acceptance speech however, stood rudely interrupted by a prankster. The academy has now addressed the same.

Advertisement

The Oppenheimer hijack is being investigated


As per a Variety exclusive, the awards night prank which interrupted team Oppenheimer's acceptance speech for the award for Best Film, has not gone down well with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. The body is now looking into investigating the same. The news of their disgruntlement was confirmed by a BAFTA spokesperson.

Advertisement


In a statement to Varity, they shared, "A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage — we are taking this very seriously, and don’t wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further."

Advertisement

What happened?


Best Film nominees, Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, and Emma Thomas, were seated to the right side of the stage as the award was announced. As soon as Thomas commenced her speech, a man dressed in a black suit, ran up on stage, placing himself next to Roven and Cillian Murphy, also on stage. This skipped the notice of many owing to the fact that the prankster happened to make his appearance just as Thomas was urging the cast of Oppenheimer to come join the trio on stage. With the conclusion of the speech the prankster even went so far as to pretend like he was tucking something under his arm before walking off stage. He was shortly apprehended by security.

Advertisement


The offender in question, has reportedly made a part-time hobby out of crashing award ceremonies, having done this multiple times across the United States and the UK. The prankster has also posted footage of the same to his social media handles. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

5 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

5 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

5 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

5 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

6 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

10 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

11 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J&K: Soldiers Celebrate Shiv Jayanti at LoC in Sub-Zero Temperature

    India News24 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG: Geoffrey Boycott criticises England for not walking the talk

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  3. Ashish Velamakucha-Advitha Reddy's First Wedding Photo Goes Viral

    Entertainment39 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | Shocking Assault On Media By Mamata Cops, R Bangla Reporter Held

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands Mamata

    Videosan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo