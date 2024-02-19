Advertisement

The 77th British Academy of Film and Television Arts, held in Southbank London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 18, saw awards season frontrunner Oppenheimer emerge victorious in seven of the thirteen categories it was nominated in. The Best Film award acceptance speech however, stood rudely interrupted by a prankster. The academy has now addressed the same.

The Oppenheimer hijack is being investigated



As per a Variety exclusive, the awards night prank which interrupted team Oppenheimer's acceptance speech for the award for Best Film, has not gone down well with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. The body is now looking into investigating the same. The news of their disgruntlement was confirmed by a BAFTA spokesperson.

In a statement to Varity, they shared, "A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage — we are taking this very seriously, and don’t wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further."

What happened?



Best Film nominees, Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, and Emma Thomas, were seated to the right side of the stage as the award was announced. As soon as Thomas commenced her speech, a man dressed in a black suit, ran up on stage, placing himself next to Roven and Cillian Murphy, also on stage. This skipped the notice of many owing to the fact that the prankster happened to make his appearance just as Thomas was urging the cast of Oppenheimer to come join the trio on stage. With the conclusion of the speech the prankster even went so far as to pretend like he was tucking something under his arm before walking off stage. He was shortly apprehended by security.

The offender in question, has reportedly made a part-time hobby out of crashing award ceremonies, having done this multiple times across the United States and the UK. The prankster has also posted footage of the same to his social media handles.

