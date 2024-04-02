×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Barbara Baldavin, Golden Globe Winner And Star Trek Actress, Dies At 85

Barbara Baldavin left a mark on the Star Trek universe with her memorable appearances. She portrayed Angela Martine in the iconic series.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Barbara Baldavin
Barbara Baldavin | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Barbara Baldavin, known for her roles in the original Star Trek series and Medical Center, died at the age of 85. Born in Quincy, Massachusetts, Baldavin began her acting journey while attending El Camino College in Torrance, California. She honed her skills at the Lee Strasberg Institute before making her mark in the entertainment industry.

Barbara Baldavin's legacy in Star Trek

Barbara Baldavin left a mark on the Star Trek universe with her memorable appearances. She portrayed Angela Martine, the phaser control officer, in two first-season episodes of the iconic series. Her character's wedding to Starfleet officer Robert Tomlinson, interrupted by a Romulan attack, remains a standout moment for fans, as per The Hollywood Reporter. She later returned as Lt. Lisa in the series finale, Turnabout Intruder.

Barbara file photo | Image: X

 

Transitioning seamlessly between roles, Barbara Baldavin embarked on a significant stint as Nurse Holmby in CBS' Medical Center. Over 51 episodes spanning the show's last six seasons, Baldavin captivated audiences with her portrayal alongside stars Chad Everett and James Daly. Her dedication to the craft and ability to inhabit diverse characters solidified her place in television history.

Barbara's career beyong acting

Beyond her on-screen performances, Barbara Baldavin made significant contributions behind the scenes. In the 1980s, she lent her talents to various casting departments, including notable shows such as Dynasty, Trapper John, M.D., and Square Pegs. Her expertise and passion for the industry left an enduring impact on the television landscape, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Barbara file photo | Image: X

 

Baldavin's legacy extends beyond her professional achievements. She shared a close bond with Dawn Wells, best known for her role in Gilligan's Island, and even served as an instructor at Wells' Film Actor's Boot Camp. Their friendship was marked by shared experiences and a mutual love for the craft. Additionally, Baldavin shared a birthdate with Wells, further cementing their connection.

About Barbara's family

Barbara Baldavin is survived by her sons, Marc D'Agosta and Joseph D'Agosta, as well as her grandchildren, Casandra and Justine. Her former husband, Joseph D'Agosta, also contributed to the entertainment industry as a casting director on Star Trek and other Desilu series.

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Ex-IND cricketer on MI

a few seconds ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Cancellations

2 minutes ago
BJP announces 112 candidates for Odisha assembly polls

BJP List of Odisha Polls

2 minutes ago
Amit Shah Has No Moral Rights to Ask For Votes in K'taka: Siddaramaiah Amid EC Heat on Son

Congress Slams BJP

2 minutes ago
Tips To Understand Your Hair Type

Understanding Hair Type

3 minutes ago
Yathindra Siddaramaiah

India News LIVE

6 minutes ago
Barbara Baldavin

Barbara Baldavin Dies

11 minutes ago
Tesla vs BYD EV sales

BYD sales decline

11 minutes ago
MI vs RR: Hardik Pandya after losing match to Rajasthan Royals

Hardik's FIRST reaction

13 minutes ago
Ramdev

SC Raps Patanjali

16 minutes ago
Karishma married Vikas in December 2022 and the couple lived with Vikas's family.

Noida Murder

20 minutes ago
Yoga Poses To Increase Concentration

Yoga For Concentration

22 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

22 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan Passes Through Mumbai's 'Marvelous' Coastal Road Tunnel

Amitabh Bachchan

24 minutes ago
Summer colour combinations

Summer Colour Combos

24 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma during MI vs RR match

Rohit Sharma and Hardik

33 minutes ago
tennis ball

US ATP Tour

33 minutes ago
Education News

CTET July Registration

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World16 hours ago

  4. Has cricket found its Ronaldo or Djokovic in the form of Pandya?

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. Shaheen FURIOUS with PCB over FAKE 'My duty to back our captain' remark

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo