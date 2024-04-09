Advertisement

Bewitched featured Elizabeth Montgomery in the keynote role of Samantha. Montgomery essayed the role of a young witch who falls in love with a mortal man and marries him. Bewitched successful run spanned the years between 1964 to 1972 - its last episode having aired on March 25. Peter Ackerman, son of the show's executive producer Harry Ackerman, shed light on the circumstances of Elizabeth's exit and the show's conclusion.

Why did Elizabeth Montgomery walk out of Bewitched?



Peter Ackerman recently came out with his own memoir, Mom, Dad, Me, and Classic TV: Growing Up with Classic Television's Harry Ackerman and Elinor Donahue. The same, saw him reveal how as a child, he had witnessed the motivating incident first hand - one that involved an uncomfortable comment directed at Elizabeth, from one of the show's directors.

In a separate interview, speaking to Fox News Digital, he said, "I remember someone at the time commenting how silly it was getting - it was something I overheard the adults say. So there was talk: ‘Was there going to be another season?’ Elizabeth was spinning down a little bit. And then for one particular episode, it wasn’t her husband Bill Asher directing. It was a different fellow...The director said, ‘Oh Liz, honey, I could look at that all day'."

What led to the demise of Bewitched?



For the unversed, Elizabeth Montgomery was married to Bill Asher, one of the directors on the sets of Bewitched. The two were in the midst of navigating their divorce. The actress approached executive producer Harry Ackerman to remove Asher from the show. Ackerman however, refused, stating, “Liz, Bill Asher is my partner. I’m not going to do that to him'.”

To this, Elizabeth, as per Peter Ackerman's recounting, said, "Well then, Bewitched is done". Not just this, Peter Ackerman's previous interview to Fox News Digital, saw him reveal how the ratings of the show had also been suffering around the time Elizabeth chose to walk out of the sitcom.