Updated January 14th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Bill Hayes, Days Of Our Lives Actor, Dies At 98; Confirms Veteran Star's Representative

Bill Hayes joined Days of Our Lives to play con artist/lounge singer Doug Williams in February 1970.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bill Hayes
Bill Hayes file photo | Image:AP
Veteran actor Bill Hayes, best known for his role in the long-running daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, has died on January 13. The actor's representative confirmed the news of his demise. He was 98.

Days of Our Lives' executive producer pays tribute to Bill Hayes

Executive producer Ken Corday expressed his deep sorrow, stating, "Bill Hayes embodied the heart and soul of Days of Our Lives. Although we are grieving and will miss him, Bill’s indelible legacy will live on in our hearts and the stories we tell, both on and off the screen."

(File photo of Bill Hayes | Image: AP)

Described as not only a client but a trusted friend and mentor, the late actor's representative Gregory Mayo shared, "Bill Hayes meant the world to me — he is simply the best that a person could ever hope to be. He was not only a client, but a trusted friend and mentor. Bill will indeed be missed."

What do we know about Bill Hayes?

Born in Harvey, Ill., in 1925, Bill Hayes began his entertainment career with supporting roles in stage and screen productions during the 1950s. His Broadway debut in 1953 marked the start of a diverse career, including performances in notable productions such as Bye Bye Birdie, She Loves Me, Brigadoon, and Annie.

Hayes's musical talents extended beyond the stage, with his popular rendition of The Ballad of Davy Crockett reaching the top of the Billboard charts in 1955. Reflecting on the success of the song, he shared, "It was quite a magic ride. It just took off like a skyrocket." Hayes portrayed the iconic character Doug Williams for over five decades.

Bill Hayes's personal life

Bill Hayes's connection with Days of Our Lives went beyond the script. In 1970, he met Susan Seaforth Hayes on set, and their on-screen chemistry evolved into a real-life romance. The couple, widely recognised as the first couple of daytime television, shared an on-screen kiss in 1970, eventually leading to their marriage in 1974.

(File photo of Bill Hayes and his wife | Image: AP)

Reflecting on their love story, Susan said, "We started to do love scenes. That was just about the ball game." The couple's journey mirrored the captivating narratives that have kept Days of Our Lives a beloved fixture in daytime television.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

