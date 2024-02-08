English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Brad Pitt Wanted To Quit Edward Zwick Directorial Legends Of The Fall, Here's Why

In his memoir, ‘Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Forty Something Years in Hollywood’, director Edward Zwick has opened up about working with Brad Pitt.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Director Edward Zwick has opened up about working actor Brad Pitt in Legends of the Fall. The Blood Diamond director, in his upcoming memoir, ‘Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Forty Something Years in Hollywood’ wrote that the 1994 film was "in limbo" after Tom Cruise dropped out due to issues with the character's "ethics”. With this, Edward elaborated more on working with the star. 

Why did Brad Pitt want to quit Legends of the Fall?

According to reports by People magazine, Edward wrote, "I never gave up hope on getting Legends made, however, and was always looking for the right actor to play Tristan.” The excerpt has been published by Vanity Fair. After meeting with Brad, Edward observed that he "had a genuine passion for the script and a strong attraction to the character.” "Growing up in rural Missouri, he had known men like Tristan, he said. When he left the meeting, I felt I had found the right actor. I was more determined than ever to push it over the line,” Edward wrote. 

He further wrote, “Sometimes, no matter how experienced or sensitive you are as a director, things just aren’t working. You think the actor is being oppositional, while he finds you dictatorial. Some actors have problems with authority, but just as many directors are threatened when intelligent actors ask challenging questions that reveal their lack of preparation. Both are right and both are wrong.”

Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino to reunite? 

According to recent reports, Brad is likely reuniting with Quentin Tarantino for the filmmaker’s 10th and ostensibly final feature, The Movie Critic. The status of the deal is unclear. Tarantino has remained tight-lipped about The Movie Critic but it’s reportedly set in southern California during the 1970s and centers on a cynical film reviewer, reports Variety. Pitt and Tarantino previously worked together on 2009’s ‘Inglourious Basterds’ and 2019’s ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’, which landed Pitt an Oscar for best supporting actor.

With inputs from IANS

Published February 8th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

