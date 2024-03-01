English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 23:58 IST

Bradley Cooper Makes Honest Confession About Not Loving His Daughter Lea When She Was Born

Bradley Cooper recently said that he didn’t understand when fellow parents would say, “I would die in a second for my kid,” as he didn’t feel those emotions.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper with his daughter Lea. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bradley Cooper has been transparent about his relationship struggles with his daughter, who is six years old. Lea De Seine, the actor’s child with model Irina Shayk, was born in March 2017. However, Cooper recently disclosed that he had difficulties during the first several months of fatherhood.

Bradley Cooper on his connection with daughter Lea 

During his appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Cooper said that he didn’t understand when fellow parents would say, “I would die in a second for my kid,” as he didn’t feel those emotions till several months after his daughter’s birth. The actor said, “The first eight months — I don’t even know if I really love the kid. It’s dope. It’s cool. I’m watching this thing morph. That’s my experience. Fascinated by it. Loved taking care of it. But would I die if someone came in with a gun?”

 

Cooper continued, describing how, a few months into her existence, he experienced a realization that left him feeling as though there was no uncertainty at all. Shortly after the actor added that he has subsequently made an effort to improve himself in order “to do the least amount of damage that [he] could do to [his] daughter.”

When Bradley Cooper leaves press conference due to daughter's emergency

Previously, Cooper excused himself from the Maestro promotions in December 2023 to attend an emergency call from his daughter's school. In between the ongoing press conference, the actor said, "So sorry. The school nurse just called me. Can I just leave the room for a second to call them back and you can keep going? Is that all right?" 

 

 

He was supposed to join the team after attending the call. However, when Cooper returned, he said, “I have to go to the school to do something with Lea that needs. I have to apply something that they won't allow. I have to do it, so it's like a 10-minute walk.”

Advertisement

The press conference incident came after Cooper was pictured with his daughter in New York on December 15.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 23:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

9 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

9 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

11 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

11 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

11 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

11 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. I Think I Did Some Films For The Wrong Reasons: Ananya On Her Career

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  2. Om Raut Defends Article 370 Over Accusations Of It Being A Propaganda

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Biden physical declared him ‘fit for duty’ but left out mental exam

    World10 minutes ago

  4. JLo's Versace Moment From The 2000's Grammys Almost Did Not Happen

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  5. Bradley Cooper Reveals He Did Not Love His Daughter When She Was Born

    Entertainment10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo