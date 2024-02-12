English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 00:27 IST

Bradley Cooper Reveals Why He 'Cried A Lot' While Watching Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Bradley Cooper experience watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 saw the actor end up in tears. The GOTG alum recently revealed the reason behind the same.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper file photo | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bradley Cooper is currently gearing up for the big Oscars night, dated March 11. The awards circuit regular is up for three potential Academy Award wins of the seven hefty nominations bagged by his directorial venture Maestro. For the unversed, Cooper has been nominated under the categories of Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay. However, not just Maestro, Bradley has seen through the release of two more films in 2023 - one of them being Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, about which he has an interesting anecdote to share.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 made Bradley Copper cry


A question and answer session at the Santa Barbara Film Festival saw Bradley Cooper share a poignant anecdote about his work voicing Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The actor shared how the sound Rocket makes when the High Evolutionary kills Lylla, was actually voiced by him keeping in mind his father's passing. That is what made the scene all the more hard-hitting for Cooper when he watched it back. 

He said, "This last one, I'm not sure if you've watched it, but I actually cried like crazy. There's a scene where he loses his friend and the sound Rocket makes is something I could only relate to, is the sound my own voice when my dad passed away. When we did it on the sound stage, I think everybody knew there was some deep truth to the sound that came out of my mouth and I think that's why that moment in the movie is really like, 'Holy...' "

Bradley Cooper expresses his love for the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise


Bradley Cooper has been a part of each of the Guardians of the Galaxy films since 2014, voicing Rocket in each of them. The actor went on to express his love for the cast and the premise. He particularly gave a shoutout to director James Gunn for making the process of filming rather fun. 

He said, "I love Rocket Raccoon so much...And I love doing that third one (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) because (that is) when James (Gunn, the director) told me what was going to be the origin story. I just got so excited that I cried a lot." 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

