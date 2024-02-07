Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 08:04 IST

Killers Of The Flower Moon Producer Bradley Thomas' Wife Isabelle Dies By Suicide

In a shocking turn of events, Isabelle Thomas, wife of acclaimed producer Bradley Thomas, died by suicide. She died by suicide at a Los Angeles hotel.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Thomas Bradley and his wife
A file photo of Thomas Bradley and his wife | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a shocking turn of events, Isabelle Thomas, wife of acclaimed producer Bradley Thomas, died by suicide. She died by suicide at a Los Angeles hotel on Monday. She was 39 years old.

 

Authorities confirm Isabelle Thomas' cause of death

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office listed Isabelle's death as a suicide, citing "multiple traumatic injuries" as the cause. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the incident after receiving reports at 1:20 p.m. on Monday, PEOPLE reported. Meanwhile, representative for Bradley Thomas has not provided any immediate comments on the tragic incident.

What more do we know about Isabelle and Bradley Thomas?

Isabelle and Bradley Thomas, who tied the knot in 2018, have two children. The couple had been a staple on the Hollywood scene, attending red carpet events and premieres together.

Bradley Thomas, known for his contributions to the film industry, produced Martin Scorsese's critically acclaimed movie Killers of the Flower Moon. The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, received 10 Oscar nominations, including a nod for Best Picture. Bradley Thomas himself earned an Oscar nomination for his role as a producer.

Apart from Killers of the Flower Moon, Bradley Thomas has an extensive career as a producer, contributing to iconic films such as There's Something About Mary, Shallow Hal, Hall Pass, and Clint Eastwood's 2018 hit The Mule.

The couple's public appearances included glamorous red carpet walks and attendance at prestigious Hollywood events. Their most recent joint appearance was at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party held at the Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 08:04 IST

