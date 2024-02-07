Advertisement

British singer Adele known for her incredible weight loss journey has recently shared insights into her rigorous workout routine. The Easy on Me singer strives to maintain her transformed journey having shed seven stone. The 35-year-old artist is now dedicated to a disciplined exercise schedule and balanced lifestyle. This demonstrates her commitment to a healthier self.

Adele gruelling workout routine

Adele who has undergone a remarkable lifestyle and diet transformation, revealed that she engages in intense workouts two or three times a day to sculpt her physique. Maintaining discipline six days a week, she prioritizes her fitness goals emphasizing her commitment to a rock-solid body. Despite the gruelling routine, the singer allows herself to indulge in her favorite takeaway on Sundays.

While Adele remains strict with her exercise regimen, she's adopted a balanced approach to her lifestyle. The singer who once gave up drinking and coffee, now enjoys occasional drinks, especially white wine. With six more months of her Las Vegas residency, Adele finds joy in her fitness journey outside of work, highlighting her commitment to staying fit amid a demanding schedule.

Adele's transformative changes from weight loss to mindset shift

Adele's journey towards a healthier lifestyle began a decade ago after the birth of her son Angelo. Over the years, she shed an incredible seven stone, attributing her transformation not only to weight loss but also to positive changes in her overall well-being. The artist's commitment to fitness continued with additional weight loss before her tour in 2016. Adele embraced the Sirtfood Diet in 2017 which emphasizes plant-based foods to regulate appetite and enhance metabolism.

In her candid revelations about drinking and cheat days, Adele showcases a balanced and relatable approach to wellness.

