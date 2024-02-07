English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

Britney Spears Lauds Justin Timberlake's New Song After Scandalous Abortion Revelation In Memoir

Britney Spears has voiced what appears to be indirect support to Justin Timberlake, amid controversy sparked by her memoir revelations.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake | Image:AP
Britney Spears came out with her memoir, The Woman In Me, in October of 2023. Some of the revelations made in the memoir, were rather explosive, as they shed light on the pop singer's unsuccessful romance with Justin Timberlake - particularly with regards to an abortion the former had to go through. Amid the controversy and backlash that surrounds Timberlake, post these revelations, Britney appears to have indirectly extended support to the 'Prince of Pop'.

Britney Spears gives a shoutout to Justin Timberlake


Britney Spears took to her now private Instagram handle to share a clip of Justin Timberlake performing with classroom instruments with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. The caption to the post saw Britney apologise to anybody the revelations made in her memoir has hurt. This was followed by a direct shoutout to Justin's two new singles - Selfish and Sanctified, coupled with a light reflection on Fallon and Timberlake's comic timing.

The caption read, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry...I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’ It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow too"

What did Britney Spears say about Justin Timberlake in her memoir?


Among the many revelations Britney made about her relationship with Justin, the most explosive among them was the fact that she had been pregnant with his child at one point. Justin however, was not ready to be a father and convinced Britney to have an abortion - something the latter claimed she would have never gone through with had the decision been left to her alone.

An excerpt from the memoir reads, "I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young...If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

Published January 29th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

