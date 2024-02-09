Advertisement

Britney Spears has removed a post featuring actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck after suddenly making a shocking claim that she once "made out" with the actor. On Wednesday, the 42-year-old posted a throwback picture with the 'Argo' star-director and songwriter Diane Warren, which she said was taken years ago.

Britney Spears makes shocking revelation

In an Instagram post, Britney Spears recalled their encounter, noting that she almost "forgot" how "crazy" it was.

"Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!! He's such an amazing actor," the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker gushed over Affleck in the caption, before dropping the claim: "Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night ... I honestly forgot ... damn that's crazy !!!"

"Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!!" Britney further wrote.

Advertisement

She added: "Oh dear, I'm just being a gossip girl !!! Psss I actually forgot !!"

The post in question featured a black-and-white image of Britney being sandwiched between Affleck and Diane.

In the photo, the Justice League actor put his arm on the Lucky singer's shoulder as she put one of her hands behind his back and her other hand on the songwriter's back. The three of them were all smiles.

Advertisement

When did Britney and Ben Affleck allegedly made out?

Their encounter reportedly took place in 1999, likely before Britney started dating Justin Timberlake that same year.

The Me Against the Music songstress and the NSYNC member were first romantically linked in the spring of 1999, though she initially told Rolling Stone that she had "no feelings at all" for the boybander, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

The former couple split in 2003 and Britney spilled some shocking secrets about their past relationship in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, including his alleged infidelities and her abortion. Recently, she apologised to her ex-boyfriend for offending him with the content of her autobiography.

(With inputs from IANS)