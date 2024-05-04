Advertisement

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer has given an update on the health of her father’s health as he continues his battle with dementia. She attended the 24th Annual Beverly Hills Film Festival on Wednesday night (May 3), when she shared the update. She shared that the Pulp Fiction actor is recovering well and doing much better.

Rumer Willis shares an update on father Bruce Willis’ health

Rumer Willis attended an event in LA on May 3, where she spoke about the health update of her father. Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with dementia. Speaking on the red carpet at the event, Rumer said, “He's doing really good. I got to go over there with [daughter] Louetta today.”

A file photo of Rumer Willis and Bruce Willis | Image: Instagram

Rumer also mentioned that their family has been transparent during the diagnosis of the actor and has shared all details with the public. She said, “I think, for me, through this experience, what’s been so incredible is my dad is so beloved, and that’s been so evident in the transparency with which we’ve been sharing.” She continued, “And I think if there’s any way sharing our experience brings hope — whatever comes forward as a family — that can have an effect and bring any sort of hope, comfort to someone else experiencing that, then to me, that’s … everything.”

Advertisement

About Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this month. It was revealed in October that the star didn't open up about his disease in public as it progressed. Bruce’s wife and his five daughters have constantly kept the public aware of his condition. They have been transparent about their journey amid his health struggles.

Advertisement

A file photo of Rumer Willis and Bruce Willis | Image: Instagram

The Hollywood star stopped acting back in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia. He is an action icon due to his role as John McClane in Die Hard. Amongst a plethora of other big films he's done, the actor is well known for his roles in Pulp Fiction, Sixth Sense and Unbreakable.