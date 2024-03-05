English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

Bruce Willis' Wife Speaks Out About Incorrect Narrative Surrounding Actor's Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with dementia in February 2023. The actor's wife Emma Heming Willis wants to set the record straight about their experience thus far.

Bruce Willis with Emma Heming Willis
Bruce Willis with Emma Heming Willis | Image:emmahemmingwillis/Instagram
Bruce Willis' official exit from Hollywood was announced by his family back in March of 2022. The reason cited at the time was the actor's deteriorating health as he grappled with aphasia. In February of 2023, the family updated the world with the news that they now had an official diagnosis at hand - namely, frontotemporal dementia. Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, often shares glimpses of the quality time the family spends with the actor, now in rest. More recently, she has spoken out about the troubling narrative being set about the actor and his diagnosis, also touching upon how it may affect the morale of other families in similar conditions.

Emma Heming Willis speaks up

Emma Heming Willis, 47, took to her Instagram handle to share a candid video where she spoke her heart out about the narrative that currently exists about her husband Bruce Willis' diagnosis, in popular parlance, and how deeply troubling it is. Emma spoke in lieu of other families who may be in a similar situation and the kind of emotional toll, painting a neurocognitive disease as 'the end', may take on them.

She said, "The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you, that is far from the truth. I need society...to stop scaring people. Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that’s it. ‘It’s over. Let’s pack it up.'...I’m just talking about baseline dementia awareness and what’s being fed to the public..."

Emma Heming Willis says grief and love can co-exist

Adding to the point she was making, Emma clarified that though making sense of the reality at hand can be a heartbreaking journey, it does not signify the end of love. She pointed out how the bad and the good can both co-exist, defining a new chapter in their lives.


She said, "My experience is that two things can be true and exist at the same time. Grief and deep love. Sadness and deep connection. Trauma and resilience. I had to get out of my own way to get here but once I arrived, life really started to come together with meaning and I had a true sense of purpose. There is so much beauty and soulfulness in this story."

Published March 4th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

