2024 is shaping up to be a big year for Cameron Diaz. The actress has been on a break from celluloid since 2014. Her first movie in a decade - Jamie Foxx, lenn Close, Andrew Scott and Kyle Chandler's Netflix film Back In Action - is set to premiere this year on Netflix. Cameron also recently welcomed her second child, a son, with husband Benji Madden.

Cameron Diaz feels 'blessed' to embrace motherhood again at 51



Cameron Diaz will be turning 52 in August. Benji Madden turned 45 this year. The couple had welcomed daughter Raddix back in 2019, via surrogacy. This year the trio became a family of four, with the birth of their son. As per a People report, the actress is over the moon with the couple's biological clocks not interfering with their desire to grow their family.

The source said, "They (Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden) were always hoping for a second baby, because they love being parents... for years, Cameron wanted to be a mom. She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood. She feels beyond lucky to now have two children."

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden made a social media announcement to welcome their son



The exact date of birth for Cameron and Benji's son has not yet been articulated. The couple however, made an official announcement on March 23, with some colourful artwork, announcing his arrival.



The caption to the post read, "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kid's safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures – but he’s really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours..." Incidentally, the duo had also made a social media post to announce the birth of their daughter Raddix, back in 2019.