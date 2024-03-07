×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

Camila Cabello Addresses Brief 2023 Patch-Up With Ex Shawn Mendes: I'm Kind Of Impulsive

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had a public relationship starting July of 2019. The duo mutually announced their split from one another in November of 2021.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello | Image:Call Her Daddy
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted together in 2023, in pictures that without a doubt suggested a reconciliation between the duo. However, the same, was short lived. Recently, the singer revisited the brief rekindled romance, also commenting on her speculated fling with rapper Drake.

Camila Cabello on her brief patch-up with Shawn Mendes


Camila Cabello recently made an appearance on the Call Her Daddy Podcast with Alex Cooper. Specifically speaking about her brief reconciliation with Shawn Mendes in 2023 after their November 2021 split, Camila put the decision down to simply being "impulsive" and not wanting to be hung up over the what ifs when it comes to connections. 

She said, "I'm kind of impulsive in that way I would say. I feel like it if I feel it I say it and I'm not really good at not doing that. Because then the worst place for it to live in is my mind and then I'm like Ryan Gosling in The Notebook building a house for this person. So I would rather say it and see what happens and then wake up then next morning and find out that it's been heavily documented...It is what it is. It was a great route, it was a fun time, it was a fun moment, I will always care about him and love him."

Camila Cabello addresses romance rumours with Drake


Recently, pictures of Camila and Drake's Turks and Caicos trip took the internet by storm. The obvious conjecture about the same was an alleged romance in the works. Camila however, has written the trip off, as solely professional - but not without expressing her admiration for him. 

When asked about her scenic trip with rapper Drake, she said, "Well, first of all, I wouldn't say just straight up vacation. It was vacation plus some work, but I will say, you know what? I love that man, I love him." When pointedly asked about a potential romance with him, Camila added, "Have I ever had what? A beautiful artistic collaboration with him? I may or may not have."

Published March 7th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

