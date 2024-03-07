Advertisement

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted together in 2023, in pictures that without a doubt suggested a reconciliation between the duo. However, the same, was short lived. Recently, the singer revisited the brief rekindled romance, also commenting on her speculated fling with rapper Drake.

Camila Cabello on her brief patch-up with Shawn Mendes



Camila Cabello recently made an appearance on the Call Her Daddy Podcast with Alex Cooper. Specifically speaking about her brief reconciliation with Shawn Mendes in 2023 after their November 2021 split, Camila put the decision down to simply being "impulsive" and not wanting to be hung up over the what ifs when it comes to connections.

She said, "I'm kind of impulsive in that way I would say. I feel like it if I feel it I say it and I'm not really good at not doing that. Because then the worst place for it to live in is my mind and then I'm like Ryan Gosling in The Notebook building a house for this person. So I would rather say it and see what happens and then wake up then next morning and find out that it's been heavily documented...It is what it is. It was a great route, it was a fun time, it was a fun moment, I will always care about him and love him."

Camila Cabello addresses romance rumours with Drake



Recently, pictures of Camila and Drake's Turks and Caicos trip took the internet by storm. The obvious conjecture about the same was an alleged romance in the works. Camila however, has written the trip off, as solely professional - but not without expressing her admiration for him.

When asked about her scenic trip with rapper Drake, she said, "Well, first of all, I wouldn't say just straight up vacation. It was vacation plus some work, but I will say, you know what? I love that man, I love him." When pointedly asked about a potential romance with him, Camila added, "Have I ever had what? A beautiful artistic collaboration with him? I may or may not have."