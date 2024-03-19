×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

Canadian Rapper Drake Gifts $25,000 To Pregnant Fan At Concert In Texas

In the past, Drake has gifted $50000 to one of his fans who attended his concert after his breakup. Another fan got a purse worth $30000.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Drake
Drake | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Canadian rapper Drake's gesture at his recent concert is winning hearts. The rapper recently helped out a fan by granting their wish at his concert in San Antonio, Texas as a part of his It’s All a Blur Tour. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Drake, 37, struck up a conversation with a female fan in the crowd, who was holding up a poster that said “I’m five months pregnant, can you be my Rich Baby Daddy?” reported ‘People’ magazine.

Drake helps pregnant fan

The poster was a nod to the track off his latest album ‘For All the Dogs’, which features Sexyy Red and SZA.

After Drake noticed his fan, he said, “Well first of all, I don’t wanna offend your real baby daddy, but I would love to -- first of all, get you out of the pit so we can put you somewhere safe like the VIP or some s***”, he told the fan."

He added, "Cause you can’t be pregnant getting bounced around. When I start playing some of these slappers, we can’t have you getting pushed around.”

According to People, Drake then offered the fan a gift, as he said amid roaring applause, “Second of all, I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama.”

The First Person Shooter rapper has made something of a habit of offering generous gifts to fans in his audiences over the last six months.

Other times Drake offered gifts to fans

In August, he walked on stage in Los Angeles with a pink Hermes Birkin bag and scanned the crowd for a lucky recipient. “Drake ain’t cheap”, he told the audience before pointing at someone in the audience and handing them the designer purse, which costs between $10,000 and $30,000. The rapper said: “This girl right here”.

In October, Drake gave $50,000 to an audience member who was originally supposed to attend the show with his girlfriend, but the pair had recently broken up. "I like that sign", Drake said in a video captured by fans.

"That’s a good sign to pick tonight. Usually, I’ll do something nice for a lady. I’ll do something nice, I’ll give away a bag or some s*** like that.”

(With inputs from IANS)

Published March 19th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

