Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 07:33 IST

Carl Weathers, Rocky's Apollo Creed and The Mandalorian Star, Dies At 76

Carl Weathers' news of death was confirmed by his manager, Matt Luber. He said the actor took his last breath on Thursday, February 1.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Carl Weathers
Carl Weathers | Image:AP
Carl Weathers, famously known for playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies, has died at the age of 76. The news of his death was confirmed by his manager, Matt Luber. He said Weathers took his last breath on Thursday, February 1. His family issued a statement saying he died “peacefully in his sleep.”

Carl Weathers' memorable roles 

Comfortable flexing his muscles on the big screen in “Action Jackson” as he was joking around on the small screen in such shows as “Arrested Development,” Weathers was perhaps most closely associated with Creed, who made his first appearance as the cocky, undisputed heavyweight world champion in 1976’s “Rocky,” starring Sylvester Stallone.

 

Most recently, Weathers has starred in the Disney+ hit “The Mandalorian,” appearing in all three seasons. Creed, who appeared in the first four “Rocky” movies, memorably died in the ring of 1984’s “Rocky IV,” going toe-to-toe with the hulking, steroid-using Soviet Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren.

Weathers went on to 1987’s “Predator,” where he flexed his pecs alongside Ventura, Schwarzenegger, and a host of others, and 1988’s nouveau blaxploitation flick “Action Jackson,” where he trains his flamethrower on a bad guy and asks, “How do you like your ribs?” before broiling him.

Carl Weathers' Emmy nomination

He later added a false wooden hand to play a golf pro for the 1996 comedy classic “Happy Gilmore” opposite Adam Sandler and starred in Dick Wolf’s short-lived spin-off series “Chicago Justice” in 2017 and in Disney’s “The Mandalorian,” earning an Emmy Award nomination in 2021. He also voiced Combat Carl in the “Toy Story” franchise.

Later in life, Weathers developed a passion for directing, and helming episodes of “Silk Stalkings” and the Lorenzo Lamas vehicle “Renegade.” He directed a season three episode of “The Mandalorian.” Weathers introduced himself to another generation when he portrayed himself as an opportunistic and extremely thrifty actor who becomes involved with the dysfunctional clan at the heart of “Arrested Development.”

(with inputs from AP)

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 07:33 IST

