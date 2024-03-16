Advertisement

Canadian singer Celine Dion, who was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022, shared words of encouragement on International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day. She dropped a post posing with her sons and opened up about her experience of battling the autoimmune disease.

Celine Dion's powerful message on International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Grammy-winning singer has penned a long note to encourage those who are suffering from the rare autoimmune disorder. Calling it the "hardest experiences" of her life, the singer revealed that she has been trying to overcome the disorder.

(Celine with her sons | Image: Instagram)

"As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life," she wrote.

"But I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible," and thanked for the love and support she received from her sons, family, team and fans.

She summed up her post by writing these words, "I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!"

Singer to raise awareness about stiff-person syndrome through documentary

Celine hopes to "raise awareness" about stiff-person syndrome through a new feature-length documentary. The 55-year-old singer announced in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with a neurological disorder which affects her muscles, and Celine hasn't shied away from the issue in I Am: Celine Dion, reports Female First UK.

(A file photo of Celine | Image: Instagram)

She said, "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me. As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realised how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans.”

She further mentioned: "During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

The intimate documentary, which will be available on Prime Video, will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at Celine's life amid her health struggles.