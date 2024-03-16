×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Celine Dion Pens A Powerful Message On Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day: Hardest Experiences...

Grammy-winning singer Celine Dion has penned a long note to encourage those who are suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Celine Dion
Celine Dion with sons | Image:Celine Dion/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Canadian singer Celine Dion, who was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022, shared words of encouragement on International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day. She dropped a post posing with her sons and opened up about her experience of battling the autoimmune disease.

Celine Dion's powerful message on International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Grammy-winning singer has penned a long note to encourage those who are suffering from the rare autoimmune disorder. Calling it the "hardest experiences" of her life, the singer revealed that she has been trying to overcome the disorder.  

 

(Celine with her sons | Image: Instagram)

"As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life," she wrote.

"But I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible," and thanked for the love and support she received from her sons, family, team and fans.

Advertisement

She summed up her post by writing these words, "I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!"

Advertisement

Singer to raise awareness about stiff-person syndrome through documentary

Celine hopes to "raise awareness" about stiff-person syndrome through a new feature-length documentary. The 55-year-old singer announced in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with a neurological disorder which affects her muscles, and Celine hasn't shied away from the issue in I Am: Celine Dion, reports Female First UK.

Advertisement

 

(A file photo of Celine | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Celine | Image: Instagram)

 

She said, "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me. As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realised how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans.”

She further mentioned: "During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

Advertisement

The intimate documentary, which will be available on Prime Video, will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at Celine's life amid her health struggles.

 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi High Court Appoints Observer for JNUSU Elections Amidst Plea Alleging Irregularities

JNUSU observer appointed

a few seconds ago
Tax-to-GDP ratio peaks

Modi's decade

a few seconds ago
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan married?

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Date

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Kriti and Pulkit

Pulkit Weds Kriti

5 minutes ago
Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutt Shares Video

6 minutes ago
Vitality T20 Blast

Vitality T20 Blast DER vs

7 minutes ago
PM Modi in Kalaburagi

India LIVE

10 minutes ago
peregrine

Peregrine lander launch

10 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

10 minutes ago
Sajjad Burki, PTI USA's spokesperson, speaks during the PTI protest outside IMF headquarters in Washington

PTI Protests

11 minutes ago
Spiritual Zodiac Signs

Spiritual Zodiac Signs

11 minutes ago
Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi Against CAA

12 minutes ago
Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham

Madrid vs Sevilla Live

12 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

12 minutes ago
ICSE Results 2022

ICSE, ISC Results 2022

13 minutes ago
What is art therapy?

What is Art Therapy?

15 minutes ago
Natural Oils To Fight Hair Fall

Natural Oil For Hair Fall

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BCA acquires Moin-ul-Haq Stadium from Bihar government

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Gavaskar urges BCCI to bring in Test-like incentive system

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News19 hours ago

  4. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  5. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo