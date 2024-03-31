×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 08:05 IST

Chance Perdomo, Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Actor, Dies Aged 27

Chance Perdomo's publicist confirmed the news of his death on Saturday. No details about the crash, including when and where it occurred, were revealed.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Chance Perdomo
Chance Perdomo | Image:X
Chance Perdomo, who rose to fame as a star of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, has died at age 27 following a motorcycle crash. “On behalf of the family and his representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” a publicist said in a statement issued Saturday evening. The statement said no one else was involved in the crash. No details about the crash, including when and where it took place, were immediately released.

Chance Perdomo’s last work venture

Perdomo most recently played Andre Anderson on the first season of Gen V, the college-centric spin-off of Amazon Prime’s hit series The Boys, set in a universe where superheroes are celebrities — and behave as badly as the most notorious. Perdomo’s character was a student at Godolkin University, founded by the sinisterly omnipresent Vought International corporation, where “supes” train; his power involved the manipulation of metal.

 

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, the makers of Gen V, said the show’s family was “devastated by the sudden passing.”

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” the producers of Gen V said in a statement. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense.”

Sabrina's Chance Perdomo replaces The Boys star in new spin-off

 

Other popular characters played by Chance Perdomo

One of Perdomo’s most famous roles was as Ambrose Spellman, a lead character in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. 

Perdomo, who was Black and Latino, was born in Los Angeles and raised in England. Perdomo also acted in several of the “After” movies and is credited in the upcoming “Bad Man” alongside Seann William Scott and Rob Riggle.

(with inputs from AP)

Published March 31st, 2024 at 08:05 IST

