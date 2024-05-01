Advertisement

Chris Hemsworth cannot seem to shake off the failure of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), from his conscience. The actor recently opened up about the kind of self-inflicted pressures he dealt with at the time of filming. He also admitted responsibility of not quite being able to pull off the "wackiness".

Advertisement

Chris Hemsworth feels responsible for Thor: Love and Thunder's debacle



In a recent conversation with Variety, Chris Hemsworth opened up about what he felt, was Thor: Love and Thunder's biggest drawback. The actor shared how though he attempted improv and attempting to be 'wacky', he felt he overdid it. He said, "I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing."

Advertisement

Separately, there are reports of Chris Hemsworth reportedly reprising his role of Thor in a cameo for upcoming Marvel release, Deadpool and Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The source of the same, is an exclusive preview, screened at CinemaCon. The Shawn Levy directorial is eyeing a release on July 26.

Advertisement

Chris Hemsworth felt 'replaceable' as Thor



Hemsworth also revealed how he found himself taking accountability and feeling the pressure, when it came to making his character stand out. He acknowledged that he was a superhero, but reveals greatly struggling with trying to make his character feel special, to both himself and the audience. He said, "Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team. I would read everyone else’s lines, and go, 'Oh, they got way cooler stuff. They’re having more fun. What’s my character doing?' "

Advertisement

Further speaking about giving into the shtick of being Thor, Hemsworth reflected how his unmissable getup did not really help ease the apprehensions he was facing. The actor added, "It was always about, 'You’ve got the wig on. You’ve got the muscles. You’ve got the costume. Where’s the lighting?' Yeah, I’m part of this big thing, but I’m probably pretty replaceable."