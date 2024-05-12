Advertisement

Chris Pine was last seen in quirky comedy mystery, Poolman. Not long back, Pine had essayed the role of Steve Trevor to Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman - first in 2017's Wonder Woman, followed by a reprisal in 2022's Wonder Woman 1984. The Gadot led franchise however, appears to now be dead - something that has left Pine baffled.

Chris Pine cannot wrap his head around Wonder Woman 3 being axed



Chris Pine's recent interview with Business Insider, saw the actor being flabbergasted at how Warner Bros. - the studio which had bankrolled the franchise - came to the decision of shutting down a franchise that made then almost a billion dollars at the box office. Claiming to not understand the rationale, Pines took the opportunity to appreciate the character, as well as director Patty Jenkins, for presenting it craft-fully.

He said, "I’m stunned that they said no to a billion-dollar franchise and decided to pivot elsewhere. I don’t know what the reasoning was behind that, it’s above my pay grade, but Wonder Woman is an incredible character, Patty is such a thoughtful director."

Would Chris Pine return to the Wonder Woman franchise?



Even if a Wonder Woman 3 would have been in the works, the idea of Pine returning to it, is ridiculous as per the actor, considering he is a "gonzo". He said, "It would be ridiculous to try to bring me back. I had no interest in playing the boyfriend, and it sounded like second fiddle."

As a matter of fact, Pine had been hesitant to take up the role in the first place. However, director Patty Jenkins stepped in, sharing her unique perspective on how she wanted to present his character - a pitch which bowled over the actor. He added, "Then, in talking to Patty, the way she described it was, 'Forget the superhero of it all, this is a romance, this is Casablanca, that’s the movie I want to make.' I was like, oh, now that is very cool because when have you seen a superhero film that was a love story, ultimately? That had nothing to do with blowing shit up."

