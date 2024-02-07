Advertisement

Chris Pratt, who was last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, has announced his next film with Amazon titled Mercy. The sci-fi thriller will be directed by Timur Bekmambetov, who made his Hollywood film debut with 2008's Wanted which featured Pratt in a supporting role. The film marks Chris and Timur's third collaboration after Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Ben-Hur.

(A file photo of Chris| Image: Instagram)

More about Mercy

Written by Marco van Belle, Mercy is set in the near future when capital crime has increased. It follows a detective (Chris Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

(A file photo of Chris| Image: Instagram)

Charles Roven, the Oscar-nominated producer of Oppenheimer, will produce the film under the banner Atlas Entertainment, along with Robert Amidon, Bekmambetov’s Bezelevs and Majd Nassif.

The project also marks a reunion for Pratt and Amazon after the studio released his 2021 movie The Tomorrow War. He also headlined The Terminal List, the studio's series for streaming service Prime Video.

(A still from The Tomorrow War | Image: Instagram)

Opening up about the project, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios said, “From the moment Chuck Roven brought us Mercy and we read Marco van Belle’s script, we knew the film was meant for the big screen."

“As our relationship with The Terminal List and The Tomorrow War’s Chris Pratt continues to extend across film, we can’t wait to watch him bring this action-packed story to life, guided by Chuck and the vision of director Timur Bekmambetov. We could not imagine a better star and filmmaking team to execute on and deliver what is sure to be a gripping thrill ride and look forward to audiences being able to experience it in theatres," she added.

What's next for Chris Pratt

Apart from Mercy, Pratt also has two films The Garfield Movie and The Electric State in the lineup and both are slated to release this year.

With PTI Inputs