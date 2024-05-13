Advertisement

Chris Pratt seems to be agreeing with co-star Zoe Saldana who recently shared that she thinks it would be a "huge loss" for Marvel if they didn’t find a way to bring back the Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris, who is gearing up for the release of the animation movie Garfield, echoed a similar sentiment in an interview with AP News. He also dubbed Guardians of the Galaxy "one of the greatest pleasures of his life".

Guardians of the Galaxy poster | Image: IMDb

Chris agrees with Zoe's comments of GOTG franchise

Chris Pratt said that Marvel Studios "can't give up" on the GOTG franchise, in which he plays the lead role of Star Lord. "I love Zoe. She is fantastic. She is right. As Guardians Of The Galaxy had several iterations in the comic book world, they will remain a staple for the Studios. To what degree, we Guardians contribute is yet to be determined but certainly they can't give up on the franchise. I think it's a fantastic way into the space opera and the colourful vibrant outer world outside of Earth. I love what the tone of the Guardians Of The Galaxy brought to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it will be a loss if they determined never to do it again. It is one of the greatest pleasures of my life to be part of that," he told AP News.

Guardians of the Galaxy poster | Image: IMDb

What's the last appearance for Guardians in MCU?

The Guardians Of The Galaxy characters last featured in Thor: Love And Thunder. As MCU moves ahead with its newer faces, uncertainty looms over whether GOTG stars will be brought back to the MCU or not.

Meanwhile, Joel Edgerton revealed on The Playlist’s Bingeworthy podcast that he failed his audition for Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy because he just couldn’t nail down the tone writer-director James Gunn was looking for. Chris Pratt ended up getting the career-defining role, which he’d reprise in two “Guardians of the Galaxy” sequels and various other Marvel movies, including “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Advertisement