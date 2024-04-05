×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 18:12 IST

Christian Bale Turns Fearsome Frankenstein Monster In Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride

Apart from Bale, Jessie Buckley steps into the shoes of the eponymous bride. Her look in the film after a camera test was also shared by the director.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Bride posters
The Bride posters | Image:Maggie Gyllenhaal/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Maggie Gyllenhaal is returning to the director's chair with The Bride, which is an adaptation of the iconic Frankenstein lore. The movie stars Christian Bale as Frankenstein monster and first look of the actor from the film has been revealed, raising the anticipation for the upcoming feature. Apart from Bale, Jessie Buckley steps into the shoes of the bride. Her look in the film after a camera test was also shared by the director.

The Bride movie clapper | Image: Maggie Gyllenhaal/Instagram

What is The Bride about?    

According to Variety, The Bride is set in 1930s Chicago and puts a spin on the iconic Frankenstein story. A murdered young woman (Jessie Buckley) is revived, but her new life surprises her creators as she lusts for romance and ignites a radical social movement. Both Bale and Gyllenhaal's looks in the gritty film were teased on social media.

Christian Bale in The Bride | Image: Maggie Gyllenhaal/Instagram

The supporting cast of the film includes Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard and Annette Bening. Joker cinematographer Lawrence Sher will be DoP on the project.

Advertisement

The Bride is Maggie Gyllenhaal's second feature film as a director

The Bride is Gyllenhaal’s second directorial effort. She made her debut behind the camera with The Lost Daughter, which released on Netflix in 2021. The movie earned three nominations at the 94th Academy Awards: best actress (Olivia Colman), best supporting actress (Jessie Buckley) and best adapted screenplay.

Advertisement
 Jessie Buckley in The Bride | Image: Maggie Gyllenhaal/Instagram

Warner Bros is set to release The Bride in theatres on October 2, next year. Meanwhile, Guillermo del Toro is currently filming his own Frankenstein movie, starring Euphoria star Jacob Elordi as the monster. Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley Christian Convery, Charles Dance and Christoph Waltz round out the cast of the film.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 18:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake

a minute ago
H9N2 Avian Influenza Virus: Causes, symptoms and prevention

H5N1 Spreads

2 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

NYC Earthquake

7 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

17 minutes ago
Don't Step Out From Noon To 3 PM, Avoid Sugary Drinks: Telangana Advisory Over Heat Wave Alert

Telangana Issues Advisory

18 minutes ago
Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received light rainfall early on Tuesday morning

Rain Likely in Delhi

20 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

24 minutes ago
BMC

Heat Stroke Prevention

25 minutes ago
Adani Total Gas

Gas traded volume

30 minutes ago
NBFC

RBI cancel certificate

32 minutes ago
Harish Rawat

Harish Rawat on Congress

32 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

33 minutes ago
Kalki

Kalki 2898 AD Postponed

33 minutes ago
The Rock and Cody Rhodes

How to watch WrestleMania

34 minutes ago
UK economy shows strength with manufacturing growth driven by domestic demand. Bank of England watches for inflation signals.

Canadian Economic Activit

37 minutes ago
Krystle Dsouza

Krystle's Goa Trip

37 minutes ago
Erdogan

Turkey Israel Arrests

38 minutes ago
Vistara flight adjustments

Vistara's operations

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India News19 hours ago

  3. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News20 hours ago

  4. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News20 hours ago

  5. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo