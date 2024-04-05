Advertisement

Maggie Gyllenhaal is returning to the director's chair with The Bride, which is an adaptation of the iconic Frankenstein lore. The movie stars Christian Bale as Frankenstein monster and first look of the actor from the film has been revealed, raising the anticipation for the upcoming feature. Apart from Bale, Jessie Buckley steps into the shoes of the bride. Her look in the film after a camera test was also shared by the director.

The Bride movie clapper | Image: Maggie Gyllenhaal/Instagram

What is The Bride about?

According to Variety, The Bride is set in 1930s Chicago and puts a spin on the iconic Frankenstein story. A murdered young woman (Jessie Buckley) is revived, but her new life surprises her creators as she lusts for romance and ignites a radical social movement. Both Bale and Gyllenhaal's looks in the gritty film were teased on social media.

Christian Bale in The Bride | Image: Maggie Gyllenhaal/Instagram

The supporting cast of the film includes Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard and Annette Bening. Joker cinematographer Lawrence Sher will be DoP on the project.

The Bride is Maggie Gyllenhaal's second feature film as a director

The Bride is Gyllenhaal’s second directorial effort. She made her debut behind the camera with The Lost Daughter, which released on Netflix in 2021. The movie earned three nominations at the 94th Academy Awards: best actress (Olivia Colman), best supporting actress (Jessie Buckley) and best adapted screenplay.

Jessie Buckley in The Bride | Image: Maggie Gyllenhaal/Instagram

Warner Bros is set to release The Bride in theatres on October 2, next year. Meanwhile, Guillermo del Toro is currently filming his own Frankenstein movie, starring Euphoria star Jacob Elordi as the monster. Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley Christian Convery, Charles Dance and Christoph Waltz round out the cast of the film.