Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

Christopher Nolan Admits He Was ‘Little Afraid’ Of Robert Downey Jr When They First Met

Christopher Nolan has mentioned how he was not interested in casting Robert Downey Jr for Batman Begins.

Republic Entertainment Desk
robert downey jr. and oppenheimer
robert downey jr. and oppenheimer | Image:File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Robert Downey Jr. had earlier revealed that he first met Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan back in the early 2000s to potentially play the villain in Batman Begins. Now, in a recent interview with The New York Times, Nolan has opened up about the same meeting. Nolan has mentioned how he was not interested in casting Robert for the director’s 2005 superhero tentpole.

Christopher Nolan on his first meeting with Robert Downey Jr

Speaking about the same, Nolan said, “I 100% knew you weren’t the guy [for Scarecrow].” He added, “In my head that was already cast. But I always wanted to meet you…I was a huge admirer of yours and therefore selfishly just wanted to take the meeting. But I was also a little afraid of you, you know. I had heard all kinds of stories about how you were crazy. It was only a few years after the last of those stories that had come out about you.”

This first meeting was before Marvel cast the actor as Iron Man. 

Advertisement

Rober is currently basking in the reflection of the thirteen nominations, his last release Oppenheimer has bagged from the Academy. The Nolan directorial featured Downey Jr in the role of Lewis Strauss. 

Robert on his first meeting with Christopher Nolan

Robert revealed that he met Nolan with the prospect of playing the villainous Scarecrow in the director’s Dark Knight origin story. However, he didn’t get the part. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Downey said, “I’m pretty sure I heard about [this role] and I was like, ‘I’m Scarecrow.” He added, “And then I remember meeting [Nolan] for tea and I was like, ‘He doesn’t seem like he’s really in on this interview.’ And he was polite and all that. But you can tell when someone is kind of like, ‘It’s not going to go anywhere.'”

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

an hour ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

12 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

14 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

14 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

14 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

18 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

20 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

a day ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

a day ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

2 days ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rakul Preet Singh Spends Her Valentine's Day With Fiance Jackky Bhagnani

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. PayU partners with NPCI, rolls out Credit Line on UPI for merchants

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. Adani Green begins 551 MW power generation at Khavda RE park

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. Street Vendor's 'Pepsi Momos' Create Social Media Frenzy

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali LIVE: BJP Demands Mamata's Resignation; Sec 144 Imposed

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement