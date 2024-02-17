English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Christopher Nolan Open To Making A Horror Film After Oppenheimer If It's An 'Exceptional Idea'

Asked at a panel discussion in London if he would ever consider making a horror movie, Christopher Nolan seemed open to the idea of directing a horror film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Christopher Nolan
Christopher Nolan | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Christopher Nolan likes moving between genres and if he stumbles upon an exceptional idea, he would love to make a horror film. There is a lot of buzz around the next film of the director, whose 12th feature film Oppenheimer is a front-runner at the Oscars this year, including in the best picture and best director categories. 

Oppenheimer still | Image: IMDb

Oppenheimer has elements of horror 

Asked at a British Film Institute panel discussion in London if he would ever consider making a horror movie, Nolan seemed open to the idea of directing a horror film, according to the reports. "Oppenheimer has elements of horror in it definitely, as I think is appropriate to the subject matter," Nolan said.

Nolan and Cillian Murphy on Oppenheimer set | Image: IMDb

'I'd love to make a horror film'

"I think horror films are very interesting because they depend on very cinematic devices. It really is about a visceral response to things, and so, at some point, I'd love to make a horror film. But I think a really good horror film requires a really exceptional idea. And those are few and far between. So I haven't found a story that lends itself to that," the filmmaker said.

Nolan's Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy in the central role, is a biopic of the theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer. The film has earned over USD 950 million at the worldwide box office, making it one of the most successful movies in the British director's career, which is dotted by big budget blockbusters whether it is the Batman trilogy, Prestige, Inception, Interstellar or Dunkirk.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

9 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

11 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

2 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

17 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

17 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

17 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

17 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

a day ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

a day ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

a day ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

a day ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

a day ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

a day ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

a day ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

a day ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates: India in strong position

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. WATCH | The God of Cricket visits Heaven on Earth

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. How Kamal Nath's Defection Will Shake Up Madhya Pradesh Politics

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Earns ₹6 Crore On Day 1 At Global Box Office

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. Rohit makes reluctant Jaiswal leave the field without getting OUT

    Sports 11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo