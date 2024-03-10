Advertisement

Oppenheimer helmed Christopher Nolan was one of the best movies of 2023. The film clashed with Barbie in theatres and created history. Oppenheimer collected close to one billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, the news of Christopher Nolan's paycheck has stunned netizens.

Still from Oppenheimer | Image: X

How much did Christopher Nolan earn for Oppenheimer?

As per media reports, Christopher Nolan had charged 72 million dollars (Approximately 600 crores in Indian rupees) for directing Oppenheimer. As per reports, Christopher Nolan was very confident with his project and chose to have a share in the film's collections rather than opting for upfront fees from the makers. Despite clashing with Margot Robbie starrer Barbie, Oppenheimer secured 13 Oscar nominations. Oppenheimer featured Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and others in prominent roles.

Christopher Nolan file photo | Image: X

Oscar organisers plan to stop protesters from disrupting red carpet

Oscar organisers have planned to prevent demonstrators disrupting the 96th Academy Awards by bolstering up security.

“We are well aware of the protesters, we have a number of back-up scenarios we can activate quickly if needed,” a senior security official working at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said, while talking about the anti-Gaza War demonstrators expected to converge around Hollywood and Highland.

Still from Oppenheimer | Image: X

Proclaiming “no awards during a genocide” and a collation of pro-Palestine and pro-ceasefire groups are scheduled to meet up Sunday near the venue has now shuttered, reports deadline.com.

“We will not let people turn away from the atrocities in Gaza. We are taking action and making sure Palestine will not be ignored for some glitz and glam,” Film Workers for Palestine and SAG-AFTRA for Ceasefire stated earlier this week, ahead of their self-described “Action on Oscars Sunday.”

The organisers’ plan to stop protestors from stealing the spotlight at Oscars are being kept under secrecy.

However, the intention is to keep arriving attendees far away from the protesters flooding the streets. The ultimate goal of organisers is to also make sure nominees, presenters and guests have the opportunity to walk the red carpet.

“Officers are working closely with event organisers and security agencies, implementing comprehensive measures to ensure a safe Oscars experience for all,” Los Angeles Police Department Commander Randy Goddard said of the police’s role.

“LAPD is bolstering security to prevent disruptions by demonstrators,” Goddard added.

“LAPD will ensure the safe arrival and entry of guests into the Oscars venue, alongside maintaining a secure environment for the event,” he added.

(With inputs from IANS)