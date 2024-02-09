English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Christopher Nolan Says Robert Downey Jr As Iron Man Was A Casting Decision For 'The Ages'

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan praised his ‘Oppenheimer’ star Robert Downey Jr He added that he always wanted to work with the actor and him playing Iron Man is one of the most consequential casting decisions that’s ever been made in the history of the movie business.

Indo-Asian News Service
Christopher Nolan, Robert Downey Jr
File photos of Christopher Nolan, Robert Downey Jr | Image:Instagram
Downey Jr is regarded as the Oscar front-runner for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

Downey Jr is regarded as the Oscar front-runner for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

“I’ve always wanted to work with him. I’ve always seen that in his work,” Nolan said. “And he has such charisma as Tony Stark. Him playing Iron Man is one of the most consequential casting decisions that’s ever been made in the history of the movie business,” Nolan said on ‘The Late Show’.

Despite his acting talents, Downey Jr manages to generate a connection with audiences by leaving room for others, Nolan said.

“You’re looking for some kind of generosity. He has this incredible generosity of spirit. It means when he’s in a scene with other people he’s making sure they are all doing their best, that they are all able to bring their best to the table. He’s helping them clarify those emotional connections.”

It wasn’t always such a love connection between Downey Jr. and Nolan. Downey Jr. recalled meeting Nolan about playing Scarecrow in 2005’s Batman Begins.

The actor made his comments during a Q&A with the audience following a screening of Oppenheimer at the Aero Theater in Los Angeles.

“I remember meeting for tea, and I was like, ‘He doesn’t seem like he’s really leaning in on this interview.’ And he was polite and all that, but I mean, you know, you can tell when someone is kind of like, ‘It’s not gonna go your way’.”

The role of Dr Jonathan Crane, the Scarecrow, would ultimately go to Downey Jr’s Oppenheimer co-star, Cillian Murphy.

 

