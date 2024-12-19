Christopher Nolan, Wife Emma Thomas Awarded Knighthood By King Charles At Buckingham Palace

Oscar-winning Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas have been honored by King Charles III | Image: X

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan and his wife, producer Emma Thomas, set the bar high for couple goals. Real-life partners and business collaborators met at University College London, where their shared love for cinema blossomed. Married since 1997, they co-founded a production company responsible for many blockbuster hits. Now, recently, King Charles III honoured them with a Knighthood and a Damehood, respectively.

Christopher Nolan knighted, while his wife Emma Thomas received a damehood from the Royal Family

Taking to social media, the British royal family shared a series of photos from the knighted ceremony with a note reading, "Arise, Sir Christopher Nolan and Dame Emma Thomas!"

Photos from the ceremony were shared on Instagram with the caption, "Congratulations to all who received honours during today's Investiture ceremonies, including film director Christopher Nolan and film producer Emma Thomas.

Why were Christopher Nolan, and his wife Emma Thomas honoured by King Charles III?

Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas received recognition for their remarkable contributions to film, having produced major blockbusters like The Dark Knight trilogy and Oppenheimer. They accepted their honours during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, December 18.

Dark Night triology | Image: IMDb

Nolan shared a personal moment from the event, revealing that the King had watched his latest biopic, Oppenheimer. “He mentioned he had seen Oppenheimer and enjoyed it,” Nolan said. “It was wonderful to know he was familiar with our work and supportive of it. He even expressed hope that I would see this as encouragement to continue creating.”