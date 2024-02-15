Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 00:49 IST

Cillian Murphy Really Ate 1 Almond A Day On Oppenheimer Set? Actor Talks About Reducing Calories

Oppenheimer has been in discussion for Cillian Murphy's portrayal of the titular character and how he ate "just 1 almond during the day" throughout the shoot .

Republic Entertainment Desk
Oppenheimer | Image: Twitter/drowsyluma
Oppenheimer | Image: Twitter/drowsyluma
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Last year's box office success, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has emerged as the awards season's favourite as well. With 13 nods under its belt heading into Oscars, the biopic of 'Father of The Atomic Bomb' J Robert Oppenheimer is expected to sweep the 96th Academy Awards. 

The movie has been in discussion for the lead star Cillian Murphy's portrayal of the titular character and how he ate "just one almond during the day" through the film's shoot, as alleged by his co-star Emily Blunt. Now, Murphy himself has addressed the rumours surrounding his strict diet plan through the movie's shoot schedule.

A still from Oppenheimer | Image: IMDb

What Emily Blunt said about Cillian's diet for Oppenheimer?

Emily Blunt, who plays Cillian’s wife in the film, shared that the actor only ate one almond in a day to transform into J Robert Oppenheimer. In a conversation with Extra, Blunt shared, “He had such a monumental undertaking. And he could only eat, like, an almond every day. He was so emaciated.” 

A still from Oppenheimer | Image: IMDb

Cillian Murphy on his strict diet plan

In an interview with GQ, Murphy shared that he kept to himself on set but countered Blunt's claims about his controlled diet. “This is apocryphal. I think Emily (Blunt) was being very sympathetic to me when she said Cillian only ate one almond a day. It was more than that. I didn’t really have room in my brain to be socialising with the rest of the cast and crew at the time, because there was so much work to do, and I was reducing calories and all that stuff. I didn’t go out for dinner, but I had more than one almond a day," Murphy said.

At the upcoming Oscars 2024 ceremony, Murphy is up for an award in the Best Actor category and Blunt is in the running for Best Supporting Actress category.   

Published February 14th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

