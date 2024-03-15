Updated March 15th, 2024 at 22:54 IST
Cillian Murphy's School Declares 'No Homework Day' To Celebrate His Oscars Glory
Cillian Murphy just bagged his first ever Oscar win at the recently concluded 96th Academy Awards. The actor's school celebrated the win in a unique way.
Cillian Murphy has undoubtedly swept the international awards season clean, bagging one coveted best actor win after another, for his work as the titular character in Christopher Nolan's atomic bomb epic, Oppenheimer. For the unversed, the actor has come out on top, being felicitated with four back to back Best Actor wins, across the Oscars, Golden Globes, Screen Actor's Guild Awards as well as the BAFTAs.
Cillian Murphy's childhood school celebrates actor's first Oscar
For his primary schooling, Cillian Murphy attended St. Anthony's between 1982 and 1988, located in the Ballinlough village's Cork neighbourhood. The primary school is swelling with pride as their elementary alum marked his first Academy Award victory. In lieu of the same, a 'homework free day' was declared for the kids - all of whom in tow with their parents and guardians are reveling in the news of the big win.
Speaking to AFP, Sean Lyons, principal of the all-boys Catholic school, said, "When we woke up this morning there was such a buzz of excitement...We thought can this be real, that this man from Ballinlough in Cork actually won the Oscar, a global award! He has set the seed now for many students not just here in Ballinlough and St Anthony's but all around Ireland that they can achieve on the global stage."
Cillian Murphy's advice to St. Anthony's kids
Put on display, within the premises of the school, is a 2015 questionnaire filled out by Murphy, part of which also sees him share how one should go about putting themselves out there, if interested in pursuing a career as an actor. The response reads, "Join a theatre group, start making films on our phone with your friends, edit them on your computer and put them on YouTube."
Cheekily, the questionnaire also sees Murphy put down his 'biggest challenge' as "trying to understand the Cork accent", after moving to the locality from Dublin as a child.
